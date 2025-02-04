Vizzia Technologies Achieves Significant Industry Growth & Milestones in 2024

Driven by HID Acquisition, Hospital RTLS Go-Lives, and Industry Recognitions

Vizzia Technologies, an industry-leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, achieved record-breaking growth and several key milestones in 2024. This significant growth sets the stage for continued expansion in 2025.

Vizzia's rapid business and marketplace advancements were highlighted with its strategic acquisition by HID Corporation. HID is a Gartner 2024 Magic Quadrant Leader for Indoor Location Services, which the market is forecasted to reach $55 billion by 2030.

"I am tremendously proud of our team and their dedication in supporting our premiere healthcare customers to streamline workflows and increase patient safety," said Andrew L. Halasz, founder and CEO of Vizzia Technologies. "Together with HID, we will continue to provide innovative solutions in collaboration with clinicians and technologists, as Vizzia celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025."

Vizzia Technologies 2024 Highlights

HID Acquisition . HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, acquired Vizzia to grow HID's RTLS portfolio with enhanced asset management and tracking capabilities, strengthening the company's position in the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Corporation has over 4,500 employees worldwide.

Hospital Go-Lives . Vizzia's innovative solutions were deployed at prominent health systems. A groundbreaking $2 billion pediatric hospital integrated Vizzia's advanced Asset Management service. A nationally recognized health system serving more than 5 million patients annually, utilized Vizzia's automated Hand Hygiene monitoring technology.

Industry Recognition . The Healthcare Technology Report named CEO Andrew L. Halasz a Top 50 CEO, CFO Sheila L. Bailey a Top 50 women leader, and Vizzia a Top 25 company. Inc. 5000 recognized Vizzia as one the fastest-growing private companies in America (for the 5th time), due to the company's triple-digit revenue growth.

RTLS Integrations . New Vizzia InVIEW? platform APIs streamline workflows and enhance safety. Key integrations include Epic EHR (automating patient information), Microsoft Entra ID (secured applications access), Get Well 360 (increased patient satisfaction), Nuvolo CMMS (enterprise workflows), and Lynx Systems (enhanced staff safety).

Thought Leadership. Appointed national health informatics leader Petrena U. Saunders to the company's Board of Advisors, Grady's first CNIO. Published academic research in collaboration with Georgia State University's Lewis College of Nursing and Health, addressing the estimated $14 billion per year in lost clinical staff productivity.

Vizzia is sponsoring the 2025 Healthcare Systems Process Improvement Conference in Atlanta, Georgia (Feb 19-21, 2025). Conference guest speakers include clinicians and executives from Children's Health, HCA Healthcare, and the Mayo Clinic.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies, an HID company, delivers RTLS and advanced process improvement solutions to some of America's largest hospitals and health systems. Our InVIEW? platform provides real-time data and process visibility, helping hospitals improve efficiency and patient care. Visit our website for more information.

