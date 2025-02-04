Garnet Capital Advisors: Garnet Capital Hires New Senior Vice President

Garnet Capital Advisors, a leader in the national loan sale market, is excited to announce the addition of a new member to its management team: Andrew (Andy) Hagerman. Andy will be an SVP at Garnet, primarily focused on coordination of Garnet's market leading charged-off business.

Andy Hagerman's Background and Role

Andy brings vast expertise to Garnet's charged-off division. He holds the designation of Certified Receivables Compliance Professional by the RMAi and held the role of Chief Compliance Officer at Unifund, where he spent the better part of two decades. While there, Andy was also VP of Acquisitions and Inventory Management. Prior to that, he spent time at Zurich Financial Services, Republic Mortgage Insurance Company, and Deutsche Financial Services. https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewmhagerman/

Additionally, he has actively participated in industry associations, serving as a member of the RMAi Federal Legislative Committee, the ACA International Asset Buyers Division Committee, and The ACA Educational Council.

Andy Hagerman's Responsibilities at Garnet

Some of the major responsibilities Andrew will be overseeing at Garnet include:

Portfolio Analysis : Adding to Garnet's industry-leading analytics, valued by portfolio sellers and buyers.

Transaction Support : Providing discipline on regulations, contracts, and all closing issues.

Compliance: Enhancing the industry's most complete guidance on compliance issues.

Andy Carlson, Partner at Garnet Capital, stated, "Andy Hagerman brings decades of boots-on-the-ground experience in navigating complicated and compliant loan sales. His extensive experience provides yet another value-add to our clients. As always, we encourage financial institutions to reach out to us for continued assistance in navigating the U.S. loan sale market."

About Garnet Capital Advisors

Garnet Capital Advisors is a leading broker of loan portfolios for banks, credit unions, hedge funds, and specialty finance companies. With over 20 years of expertise in performing, subperforming, and charged-off loans in the consumer, commercial, and residential sectors, Garnet Capital is dedicated to bringing honesty, integrity and focus to every deal, offering best-in-class services to our clients in a rapidly changing financial landscape. Garnet Capital Advisors is also committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance, ensuring that clients can trust our expertise and guidance throughout the entire loan portfolio transaction process. Visit us: https://www.garnetcapital.com/.

Contact Garnet Capital

Financial institutions interested in learning more about Garnet Capital's services are encouraged to contact Sherri Feldman at 914-630-8838 or sfeldman@garnetcapital.com.

SOURCE: Garnet Capital Advisors

