Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) pleased to provide the shareholder community an update on the progress Glucoguard has made in the development of the app through our engagement with the University of California, Irvine's Make A Difference Opportunity (MADO) Program.

In the Spring 2024 semester, Glucoguard was invited to participate in the MADO program through our ongoing relationship with the UCI administration. The program connects undergraduate and graduate students with local businesses, offering them hands-on experience working on real-world projects.

During our initial engagement in the program, the team achieved several key milestones:

Developed a functional front-end and back-end capable of running on an emulator.

Trained a predictive algorithm for detecting hypoglycemic episodes with 95% accuracy.

Secured Registered Developer access to the Dexcom API, enabling initial integration with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data.

Building on this success, Glucoguard has committed to participating in the Spring 2025 round of the program. The primary objectives for this next phase include:

Advancing the front-end and back-end development to the point where the app can be loaded and run on a mobile device.

Upgrading to Limited Access to the Dexcom API, allowing real-time access and analysis of blood glucose values from the Dexcom G6 and G7 Continuous Glucose Monitors.

Achieving these goals will result in a fully functional mobile app capable of integrating with CGM data-an essential component of the GlucoGuard device, which requires both hardware and software development. The ability to leverage the UCI MADO program for software development is a significant advantage, as it enables IMD to advance key technical components ahead of hardware development.

Having a working app will also play a crucial role in several strategic areas:

Intellectual Property & Patent Prosecution - A developed app strengthens IP claims by providing tangible evidence of functionality.

Intellectual Property & Patent Prosecution - A developed app strengthens IP claims by providing tangible evidence of functionality.
Investor & Regulatory Engagement - Developing the app will serve as a key tool in showcasing the value proposition of the GlucoGuard device to analysts by providing a tangible demonstration of its functionality and potential impact. Additionally, having a fully operational app will help regulatory agencies better understand how the device integrates with continuous glucose monitoring technology, supporting a clearer and more compelling case for approval.

Streamlining Product Development - Completing the software component in parallel with hardware development will help optimize the R&D timeline and reduce overall development costs.

As ADHC secures the capital necessary to initiate hardware development, we look forward to sharing further updates as we progress through the next phase of the program.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Key Development Partnerships

The GlucoGuard system is being developed in collaboration with three key partners:

A leading U.S. research university. A highly respected biomedical and defense engineering firm. A top publicly traded company in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sector.

Further details on these collaborations will be disclosed soon.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Unmet Medical Needs

GlucoGuard combines advanced engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and mobile app-based monitoring to create an innovative solution for managing nocturnal Hypoglycemia. The GlucoGuard mouthpiece continuously monitors glucose levels during sleep and automatically administers glucose when hypoglycemic levels are detected. Sophisticated AI algorithms facilitate this process, ensuring effective glucose management without disturbing the patient's rest.

About Artificial Intelligence and Health Care

A recent report from the Mayo Clinic identified three potential benefits of AI in healthcare:

Improving outcomes for both patients and clinical teams. Lowering healthcare costs. Benefitting population health.

From preventive screenings to diagnosis and treatment, AI is being used throughout the continuum of care today. Two examples are Preventive Health Care and Risk Assessment.

Cancer Screenings that use radiology can leverage AI to help produce results faster. A noted example is analyzing kidney images in a laborious 45 minute process. AI automated process can reduce this analysis to minutes, saving time, money and giving a more accurate diagnosis.

Pre-diabetes patients with no notable symptoms can be screened using AI to determine which type of diabetes they are at risk for and begin preventative care.

See AI in healthcare: The future of patient care and health management - Mayo Clinic Press.

About the Diabetes Market

The diabetes market is poised for substantial growth, with the U.S. market valued at $28 billion, underscoring the vast potential for GlucoGuard's adoption.

For more information on the $28 billion diabetes market, visit: United States Diabetes Market Report.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sector, valued at $6.8 billion, further emphasizes the critical demand for advanced glucose management solutions.

For details on the CGM market, visit: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market.

About IMD Solutions, Inc.

IMD Solutions, Inc. is a Nevada-based medical device company developing GlucoGuard, a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of low blood sugar during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, IMD Solutions is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

For more information, visit: www.GlucoGuardSleep.com.

Contact: Phone: 817-525-0057

Email: info@GlucoGuardSleep.com

About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION

www.UniversalWellnessAI.com

www.UniversalWellnessShop.com

John Cacchioli, CEO

American Diversified Holdings Corporation

Telephone: (212) 537-5900

Email: JC@American-Diversified.com

