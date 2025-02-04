Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (the "Company" or "Makenita") wishes to announce that the Company has received a LEI number which enables Makenita to establish a German trading symbol. The Company is currently undertaking the next steps towards attaining this German listing.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita states, "We plan to attain the full German listing shortly. We plan to have a significant presence in Europe as many of our current shareholders are from Europe. We expect to be very active on the German exchanges and look forward to getting listed shortly and commencing operation this month as well. This is going to be a very exciting time for Makenita shareholders. With a tiny float and small outstanding share cap, any ground success will be amplified. We are very optimistic about the future of Makenita."

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has rights in and to the Hector Property, consisting of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 2,243 hectares (5,542-acres), located within the Coleman and Gillies Limit Townships, Larder Lake Mining Division, Timiskaming District, Ontario, Canada.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Forward Looking Statements

