TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY.PK) revealed a profit for nine months that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled ¥237,189 million, or ¥203.73 per share. This compares with ¥408,041 million, or ¥350.48 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 31.4% to ¥956,218 million from ¥1,394 billion last year.Nintendo Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: ¥237,189 Mln. vs. ¥408,041 Mln. last year. -EPS: ¥203.73 vs. ¥350.48 last year. -Revenue: ¥956,218 Mln vs. ¥1,394 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX