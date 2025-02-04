Scale Computing Appoints Scott Mann as Managing Director and Vice President of Scale Computing International

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Mann as Managing Director and Vice President of Scale Computing International. In this newly created dual role, he will oversee the strategic and operational leadership of the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region while continuing to drive revenue growth through innovative sales strategies, robust channel partnerships and strengthening Scale Computing's position as the premier VMware alternative for organizations seeking simplified, efficient, and cost-effective virtualization platforms. He officially assumes this new position in March 2025 and will be based at the company's European headquarters in The Netherlands.

Scott's appointment builds on his successful tenure as Global Channel Chief and Vice President of International Sales, a position he has held since October 2023. Since then, he has worked closely with the EMEA team, spearheading initiatives that have increased the company's footprint in the region. Under his leadership, the region achieved 121% year-over-year growth in 2024, accompanied by a 44% increase in the number of channel partners, demonstrating the significant impact of Scale Computing's channel-first strategy. Recognized as one of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs (2019 - 2025) as well as CRN's Top 100 Executives List (2024, 2023), his leadership has been pivotal in fostering global growth, deepening connections with channel partners and establishing Scale Computing as a trusted leader in IT infrastructure solutions.

"Scott's leadership has been fundamental in strengthening our international operations and building a foundation for sustained growth," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "This expanded role reflects both his exceptional contributions and Scale Computing's deep commitment to the region, providing more localized support and ensuring that our partners and customers have all the resources they need to thrive in this dynamic market. We are building on the company's growth over the past year, welcoming record numbers of new customers and partners globally, to sustain the momentum into 2025 and beyond."

As part of his mandate, Scott will focus on growth, operational excellence, and team development. He will drive market expansion in existing and emerging EMEA markets, oversee regional financial performance, and champion Scale Computing's visibility as a trusted technology provider. He will also play a critical role in advancing the company's channel-first approach, fostering strong relationships with resellers, distributors and service providers to maximize partner success and customer satisfaction.

To further strengthen Scale Computing's global channel strategy, Kyle Fenske has been appointed North America Channel Chief. With extensive experience in channel development and management, Kyle will work closely with Scott and the regional teams to align global initiatives with localized partner needs, ensuring Scale Computing continues to deliver value and support to its growing network of partners worldwide.

"It is a privilege to accept this new position and build on the progress we've achieved in EMEA and worldwide," Mann said. "This region represents a significant opportunity to grow our relationships with partners and deliver impactful and innovative technologies that address the unique needs of businesses across diverse industries. I look forward to working closely with our team and partners to address evolving business challenges, strengthen our presence, and deliver measurable results for our customers."

For more information about Scale Computing and its award-winning solutions, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/solutions .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2 .

