Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.02.2025 14:12 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Finanznachrichten News

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Serena Energia0.6%
Boralex0.5%
Westbridge Renewable Energy0.3%
Northland Power4.5%
Innergex Renewable0.3%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.5%
Orsted1.1%
Enefit Green2.4%
Greencoat Renewable1.8%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund2.4%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables1.7%
Fastned1.8%
7C Solarparken0.9%
Grenergy Renovables6.8%
RWE4.6%
SSE5.5%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.9%
Greencoat UK Wind7.2%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities0.8%
National Grid3.9%
Drax Group5.3%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.9%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund3.3%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust2.3%
Foresight Solar Fund3.4%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.4%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.3%
Scatec Solar0.6%
Bonheur5.4%
MPC Energy Solutions0.9%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.7%
Cadeler4.7%
AES2.4%
Clearway Energy A Class6.1%
US Solar Fund0.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.2%

At close of business on 31 January 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £35.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies31.9%
Renewable energy developers33.9%
Renewable focused utilities7.9%
Energy storage5.2%
Biomass generation and production5.3%
Electricity networks3.9%
Renewable technology and service4.7%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency4.2%
Renewable Fuels and Charging1.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.2%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom29.5%
Europe (ex UK)32.9%
Global23.8%
North America9.6%
Latin America3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.2%
100%

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.