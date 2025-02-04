Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Serena Energia 0.6% Boralex 0.5% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.3% Northland Power 4.5% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.5% Orsted 1.1% Enefit Green 2.4% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.4% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.7% Fastned 1.8% 7C Solarparken 0.9% Grenergy Renovables 6.8% RWE 4.6% SSE 5.5% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.9% Greencoat UK Wind 7.2% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.8% National Grid 3.9% Drax Group 5.3% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.9% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.3% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 2.3% Foresight Solar Fund 3.4% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.4% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.3% Scatec Solar 0.6% Bonheur 5.4% MPC Energy Solutions 0.9% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.7% Cadeler 4.7% AES 2.4% Clearway Energy A Class 6.1% US Solar Fund 0.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.2%

At close of business on 31 January 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £35.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 31.9% Renewable energy developers 33.9% Renewable focused utilities 7.9% Energy storage 5.2% Biomass generation and production 5.3% Electricity networks 3.9% Renewable technology and service 4.7% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 4.2% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.2%