WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $373 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $442 million or $0.96 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to $5.078 billion from $4.234 billion last year.Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $373 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $5.078 Bln vs. $4.234 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX