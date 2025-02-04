BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenAclarion, Inc. (ACON) is up over 30% at $8.69. CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) is up over 27% at $1.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is up over 21% at $101.56. Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) is up over 20% at $1.28. Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) is up over 11% at $11.54. Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (KAPA) is up over 11% at $1.69. Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 10% at $2.10. Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) is up over 9% at $4.67. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is up over 8% at $1.34. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) is up over 6% at $21.77.In the RedSmartKem, Inc. (SMTK) is down over 18% at $2.50. Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is down over 17% at $2.01. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) is down over 13% at $1.47. Orangekloud Technology Inc. (ORKT) is down over 12% at $1.37. Atkore Inc. (ATKR) is down over 11% at $70.60. Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) is down over 11% at $3.01. AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) is down over 10% at $4.00. Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) is down over 9% at $3.31. Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) is down over 9% at $2.17. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is down over 8% at $3.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is down over 7% at $76.40.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX