New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 4th

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 4th
- Traders react to new levies announced by China overnight
- Optimism around economic and earnings growth remains
- US JOLTS report to be released today
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612376/NYSE_Feb_04_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-for-february-4th-302367536.html
© 2025 PR Newswire