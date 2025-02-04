1 Logtech Inc.: 1 Logtech Inc Unveils AI-Powered Solution for Transportation Operational Integration

1Logtech, a disruptive iPaaS provider in transportation and logistics, has announced a major breakthrough in connectivity. Set to be showcased at Manifest 2025, Its AI-powered tool automates carrier integrations by analyzing requirements-API, EDI, or both-and generating functional integrations without manual coding.

1logtech logo white and blue



A No-Code Revolution for Logistics

"Our vision is to be the total integration solution for anyone who owns a transportation management system (TMS)," said JP Wiggins, Co-Founder of 1Logtech. "AI and self-connect technology make all other connection methods obsolete, offering a faster, more efficient way to integrate carriers, trading partners, and systems."

"AI-driven integration eliminates persistent bottlenecks in our industry," said Mark Addesso, CTO of 1Logtech. "We are now able to create fully working integrations up to 10 times faster, outmoding solutions that rely on traditional coding methods."

Key Uses of 1Logtech's AI Integration Technology:

Truckload (TL) Operations: Supports tendering, acceptance, real-time status updates, and eliminates your EDI VAN.

Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Operations: Enables quoting, booking (including eBOL), and document handling using the latest carrier APIs, eliminates your current LTL API provider, connects to ANY carrier, and always on their latest release.

Customer Integration: Allows 3PLs and trucking companies to connect with clients, becoming a digital 3PL and eliminating expensive system integrators.

Key Benefits of 1Logtech's AI Integration Technology:

1Logtech's AI-powered self-connect tool lets TMS operational teams set up integrations without developers, deploying them in hours instead of months while reducing costs. It supports APIs, EDI, and hybrid setups, enabling businesses to scale rapidly and stay up to date with the latest carrier-released APIs.

About 1Logtech

1Logtech is a no-code integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) provider specializing in transportation and logistics. Through automation and AI, 1Logtech delivers solutions that drive efficiency, scalability, and growth.

For more information or to request a demo, visit 1logtech.com or contact info@1logtech.com.

Contact Information

Dianna Durkin

info@1logtech.com

614.342.0093

SOURCE: 1 Logtech Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire