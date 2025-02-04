Adam Handelsman Promoted to Executive Vice President at Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital Corporation, a fintech company that seamlessly integrates technology with the global production, management, and transactional needs of the barrel-aged spirits market and the creator of the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange DBFEX, is pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Handelsman to Executive Vice President. In this expanded leadership role, Adam will continue to drive the company's growth through strategic media relations and branding initiatives while playing a key part in the firm's senior leadership.

Adam joined Spirits Capital Corporation in 2023 and has been instrumental in shaping the company's external communications and branding strategy, all while securing national high-profile coverage and fostering valuable relationships within the barrel-aged-spirits industry media.

As Executive Vice President, Adam will oversee critical areas of the firm's operations, including external communications, branding and marketing with a focus on the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange's global brand. He will also continue to work closely with senior leadership to steer the firm's long-term vision and growth trajectory.

"Adam's promotion is a well-deserved recognition of his dedication, results, and outstanding leadership," said Todd Sanders, Chairman & CEO of Spirits Capital Corporation. "I have known and worked with Adam for over 20 years and since joining the company he has been a driving force behind many of our key achievements, and we are confident that his continued leadership will help take Spirits Capital and DBFEX to new heights."

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role. It is imperative that we drive the DBFEX brand on a regional, national and global level," said Adam Handelsman. "I look forward to working closely with our executive team and partners as we continue to innovate and create long-term value for the entire barrel-aged spirits industry and our stakeholders."

About The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX)

The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX) is the world's first digital marketplace designed to transform how distilleries, brands, institutional investors, and brokers engage in a secure and transparent trading environment. DBFEX is not just a marketplace; it is a community where every barrel tells a story. The platform enables members to buy, sell, and trade barrels in a trusted space, unlocking the potential of both inventory and investment. Whether you're a seasoned investor, a distillery optimizing its assets, or a new brand exploring the world of whiskey, DBFEX offers an exclusive gateway to a thriving network of spirits industry professionals. Founded by a team of industry experts from Spirits Capital, DBFEX aims to enhance the liquidity of barrel-aged spirits and encourage innovation within the open market. Leveraging real-time inventory tracking and sophisticated data analysis powered by machine learning technology, DBFEX delivers easy-to-use tools for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on security and authenticity, the platform ensures every transaction respects the craftsmanship behind these cherished beverages.

DBFEX is a dynamic fusion of tradition and technology, seamlessly blending the legacy of one of America's oldest industries with the capabilities of modern fintech.

Visit www.DBFEX.com for more information.

About Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital is a fintech firm that integrates technology with the global production and transactional needs of the barrel-aged spirits industry. The company's flagship offering, the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), is the first global digital marketplace for buying and selling barrel-aged spirits, aiming to modernize and streamline the trading of this unique asset class.

For more information about Spirits Capital, visit www.spiritscap.com

Media Contact

Adam Handelsman

Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications

Spirits Capital

512-363-0596

Adam@spiritscap.com

Investor Contact

Kelsee Pottorff

Vice President of Investor Relations

Spirits Capital

949-674-0355

Kelsee@spiritscap.com

