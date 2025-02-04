Wheeling, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Clear Choice Headsets & Technology, the premier provider of a wide variety of headsets, conferencing solutions, and accessories, is proud to announce the appointment of Peter Goldstein as its new chief executive officer. This leadership transition marks an exciting chapter in the company's nearly four-decade legacy of delivering superior communication solutions across a wide variety of industries including healthcare, transportation and logistics, financial services, and others.

Mr. Goldstein previously served as the company's chief revenue officer. In addition, Peter brings extensive global experience from his leadership roles at transportation and logistics leader C.H. Robinson. He is poised to spearhead the company's mission to innovate, provide unparalleled service to its customers, and drive the continued growth of the business.

"I am honored to be Clear Choice's CEO, and have the opportunity to lead this amazing company," declared Peter. "Together with our dedicated team, we will continue to prioritize innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction while exploring new opportunities for growth and collaboration with our partners."

Clear Choice Headsets & Technology represents industry leading brands such as Poly/HP, Jabra, Yealink, Shokz, and EPOS. Plus, the company is the exclusive distributor of products from Secure Headset GroupTM, formerly known as Starkey Headsets.

"We represent a large selection of solutions to support all types of employees, from call center agents and hybrid workers to home office personnel and executives. Furthermore, as the sole distributor of Secure Headset Group (SHG) products, we provide headsets trusted by public safety professionals, and approved by the military," stated Mr. Goldstein.

In addition to this leadership transition, Clear Choice Headsets & Technology is excited to announce that it is exhibiting at Disasters Expo 2025 in Miami, March 5-6. Mr. Goldstein will be onsite to connect with customers, and Clear Choice's industry-leading headsets, conferencing solutions, handsets, and accessories will be showcased in booth 745.

About Clear Choice Headsets & Technology

Clear Choice Headsets & Technology is a premier provider of a wide variety of headsets, conferencing solutions, and accessories. It is the one stop shop for the best communications equipment, representing many of the leading brands in the industry. In addition, it is the exclusive distributor of headsets and accessories from Secure Headset GroupTM (SHG), formerly known as Starkey Headsets. For almost four decades, Clear Choice has been providing best-in-class customer experience. Customers have a single point of contact, resulting in lasting and trusted partnerships. Clear Choice offers accurate and fast product fulfillment with a large product inventory in its centrally located Midwest warehouse.

For more information, please visit clearchoiceheadsets.com or follow Clear Choice on LinkedIn and Facebook.

