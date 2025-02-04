Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) today announced a solid 15.4% sales advance in Q1 of FY '25, totaling $244,143; this compares favorably to Q1 FY '24 sales of $211,625. FY '25 Q1 net income of $33,855 leapt 91.6% over the FY '24 Q1 figure of $17,667.

InVitro International's CEO and acting President, W. Richard Ulmer said: "Together with our newly announced M & A activity in Europe, our team is pleased with FY '25 first Quarter progress. Following Covid and inflationary years' challenges, InVitro International's vision of the future is continued global growth for our own, as well as all, NON-Animal test technologies."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

SOURCE: InVitro International