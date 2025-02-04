Aston Villa Football Club is pleased to announce eSentire as its new Official Cybersecurity Partner.

eSentire will provide an all-in-one solution to the club's cybersecurity needs, which will combine 24/7 security monitoring and a Security Operations Centre, with proactive threat hunting and complete threat response.

The company has over 20 years of experience protecting the world's most targeted critical infrastructure firms, while embracing the ever-changing digital landscape and implementing the latest technological advances.

Adrian Filby, Chief Commercial Officer of Aston Villa, said: "Elite Premier League performance requires best-in-class protection of our data, applications and organisational processes. In eSentire, we have a cybersecurity partner that has introduced us to Next Level MDR driving the market's most performant security outcomes through AI insights, unique intelligence, and proactive threat response to deliver threat prevention at scale. This is a partnership that marks a new era in the protection of Aston Villa Football Club's digital infrastructure, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining a secure and resilient environment, so we can take our game to the next level, both on and off the pitch."

Kerry Bailey, CEO of eSentire, added: "eSentire and Aston Villa share a mutual passion for achieving excellence. This is a prestigious and highly targeted organisation requiring protection for its Personal Identifiable Information (PII), financial data and proprietary processes. Given the rising threats facing Premier League clubs, eSentire is the proven partner to protect digital ecosystems in business and in sport. We're honoured to provide continuous threat monitoring, expert-level response and security posture improvement to Aston Villa."

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), protects the critical data and applications of 2000+ organizations in 80+ countries across 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats by providing Exposure Management, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services designed to build an organization's cyber resilience prevent business disruption. Founded in 2001, eSentire protects the world's most targeted organizations, with 65% of its global base recognized as critical infrastructure, vital to economic health and stability. By combining AI-powered, open XDR platform technology, 24/7 threat hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire's award-winning MDR services and team of experts help organizations anticipate, withstand and recover from cyberattacks. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

About Aston Villa

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only six English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups. A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually strives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250204512464/en/

Contacts:

Elizabeth W. Clarke, Director of Public Relations, eSentire, elizabeth.clarke@esentire.com