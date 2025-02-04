MicroAge Introduces CyberPointe Managed Security Services to Combat Growing Cyber Threats

A Comprehensive, Scalable Solution to Protect Organizations from Increasingly Complex Cyber Threats

MicroAge, a leading full-service solutions integrator, today announced the launch of CyberPointe Managed Security Services, a comprehensive security solution designed to address the growing challenges organizations face in defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

As businesses continue to face a growing number of cyberattacks, many organizations struggle with the complexity, cost, and scale of managing cybersecurity. MicroAge CyberPointe delivers a flexible, fully managed service that enables companies to detect and respond to threats in real time, 24/7. The service integrates multiple sources of security data-encompassing endpoints, firewalls, networks, cloud, email, and identity-into a unified Security Operations Center (SOC), allowing for faster, more accurate threat detection.

"Cybersecurity tools have become overwhelmingly costly and complex, and the demand for qualified security professionals far outpaces supply," said Alex Ryals, Chief Information Security Officer at MicroAge. "CyberPointe Managed Security Services provides leading technology combined with expert-led, proactive threat detection and response. This allows organizations to focus on growth while we handle the security operations needed to protect them from the most sophisticated threats."

MicroAge CyberPointe Managed Security Services includes three flexible service tiers designed to address the client's specific needs.

Basic: Includes Managed SOC, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), active threat hunting, and 24/7 Threat Containment.

Plus: Adds Managed Email Security, User Security Awareness Training, and Phishing Simulations.

Signature: Incorporates Microsoft 365 IT Helpdesk Support and Backup Services.

As part of the CyberPointe Managed Security Services, clients receive monthly reporting and real-time visibility into their security posture, email security, and User Security Awareness Training content. Organizations can also enhance their protection through Managed SOC Integrations available for Network, Firewall, IAM, Cloud, Email, and Backup Solutions, as well as add-on security services like Multi-Factor Authentication, Cloud Backup, and Extended Log Retention.

MicroAge CyberPointe Managed Security Services are part of MicroAge's broader mission to provide scalable, cost-effective cybersecurity solutions that help organizations stay ahead of the threat curve. To learn more about this comprehensive security service, visit the MicroAge CyberPointe Managed Security Services page .

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For nearly 50 years, MicroAge has empowered organizations to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform-moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data intelligence, technology implementations, managed IT services, and more. Visit MicroAge.com to learn more.

