ODIOT HOLDING (EX WELL): Communication on the combined shareholders' meeting of ODIOT HOLDING

Communication on the combined shareholders' meeting

of ODIOT HOLDING

Paris 04.02.2025 at 17:00

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of Odiot Holding (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT), took place on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat. 83,92% of the Shareholders were present or voted by mail.

The general meeting adopted all the resolutions presented by the board of directors. The main measures voted on were as follows:

Approval of the 2022 accounts and allocation of results;

Approval of the 2023 accounts and allocation of the result;

Update of the statutes;

Renewal of financial authorizations given to the board of directors;

Renewal of the mandates of the directors.

The result of the votes for each resolution will be posted online, within the time limits provided for by law, on the ODIOT HOLDING website ( https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations ), in the Investor Area.

Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat states: "A major and difficult job has been done to catch up on the accounting data of the 2022 and 2023 financial years, left pending by the previous management. The depreciation of overvalued assets and the sale of assets without strategic interest, explain the deficit of 11.8 million euros in 2022. This cleaning up of the past allows us to start again on solid foundations. The 2023 result already reflects this. We expect an even better 2024 result and strong growth in 2025.

Thanks to the financing provided by myself and by the majority shareholder throughout 2024, it has made it possible to clean up the situation. The current operation to strengthen equity and drastically reduce debt, combined with strict cost control at the Holding, means that we can now concentrate on developing ODIOT's sales, in order to restore its position as leader in luxury goldsmithing and tableware, for a prestigious clientele in search of exceptional objects, which continues to grow throughout the world.

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th and 19th centuries. Royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, with unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, sterling silver, gold). ODIOT is labelled Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®.

Contact investor relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nJubZ5uZZprHy29rap6ammmVbJyWmWfGmWiaxWlrlZuUcGppx2yTnJuWZnFqnWtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89865-20250204_pr-odioth-cr-agm-en.pdf