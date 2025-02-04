Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 4 February 2025 it repurchased 177,718 ordinary shares of 1p each at 317.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 18,272,404.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 18,272,404 ordinary shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 61,714,182.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

4 February 2025