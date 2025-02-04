DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Feb-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 4 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 350,000 Highest price paid per share: 119.50p Lowest price paid per share: 92.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.7147p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 323,657,145 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (323,657,145) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 102.7147p 350,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 766 119.50 08:00:05 00320965050TRLO1 XLON 50000 113.25 08:03:20 00320965638TRLO1 XLON 748 101.00 08:14:01 00320968018TRLO1 XLON 25000 100.00 08:18:12 00320970144TRLO1 XLON 14670 95.00 08:26:48 00320974333TRLO1 XLON 2400 95.00 08:26:48 00320974334TRLO1 XLON 4800 95.00 08:26:48 00320974335TRLO1 XLON 1200 95.00 08:26:48 00320974336TRLO1 XLON 1930 95.00 08:26:48 00320974337TRLO1 XLON 33486 96.00 08:34:06 00320978223TRLO1 XLON 25000 92.00 09:23:46 00321013002TRLO1 XLON 25000 94.00 09:25:39 00321014309TRLO1 XLON 15000 95.00 10:18:34 00321026811TRLO1 XLON 65 106.00 15:22:15 00321037974TRLO1 XLON 5935 106.00 15:22:15 00321037975TRLO1 XLON 362 106.00 15:22:15 00321037976TRLO1 XLON 2819 106.00 15:22:15 00321037977TRLO1 XLON 2819 106.00 15:22:15 00321037978TRLO1 XLON 16 106.00 15:22:15 00321037979TRLO1 XLON 49 106.00 15:22:15 00321037980TRLO1 XLON 181 106.00 15:22:15 00321037981TRLO1 XLON 1 106.00 15:22:15 00321037982TRLO1 XLON 1 106.00 15:22:15 00321037983TRLO1 XLON 6 106.00 15:22:15 00321037984TRLO1 XLON 57 106.00 15:22:15 00321037985TRLO1 XLON 5689 106.00 15:29:51 00321038379TRLO1 XLON 1043 106.00 15:30:01 00321038385TRLO1 XLON 65 106.00 15:30:03 00321038386TRLO1 XLON 50000 107.00 16:06:23 00321041384TRLO1 XLON 129 107.00 16:20:07 00321042257TRLO1 XLON 621 107.00 16:20:07 00321042258TRLO1 XLON 830 107.00 16:20:07 00321042259TRLO1 XLON 517 107.00 16:20:07 00321042260TRLO1 XLON 934 107.00 16:20:07 00321042261TRLO1 XLON 6000 107.00 16:20:07 00321042262TRLO1 XLON 1191 107.00 16:20:07 00321042263TRLO1 XLON 110 107.00 16:20:07 00321042264TRLO1 XLON 3152 107.00 16:20:07 00321042265TRLO1 XLON 1547 107.00 16:20:07 00321042266TRLO1 XLON 4453 107.00 16:20:07 00321042267TRLO1 XLON 880 107.00 16:20:07 00321042268TRLO1 XLON 4223 107.00 16:20:07 00321042269TRLO1 XLON 897 107.00 16:20:08 00321042272TRLO1 XLON 448 107.00 16:20:08 00321042273TRLO1 XLON 296 107.00 16:20:09 00321042276TRLO1 XLON 4664 107.00 16:20:09 00321042277TRLO1 XLON 1100 105.50 16:20:44 00321042355TRLO1 XLON 255 105.50 16:20:44 00321042356TRLO1 XLON 870 105.50 16:20:44 00321042357TRLO1 XLON 510 105.50 16:20:44 00321042358TRLO1 XLON 1198 105.50 16:20:44 00321042359TRLO1 XLON 4725 105.50 16:20:44 00321042360TRLO1 XLON 385 105.50 16:22:31 00321042507TRLO1 XLON 1200 105.50 16:22:31 00321042508TRLO1 XLON 1200 105.50 16:22:31 00321042509TRLO1 XLON 2400 105.50 16:22:31 00321042510TRLO1 XLON 1200 105.50 16:22:31 00321042511TRLO1 XLON 2400 105.50 16:22:31 00321042512TRLO1 XLON 2400 105.50 16:22:31 00321042513TRLO1 XLON 1200 105.50 16:22:31 00321042514TRLO1 XLON 1200 105.50 16:22:31 00321042515TRLO1 XLON 1200 105.50 16:22:31 00321042516TRLO1 XLON 1200 105.50 16:22:31 00321042517TRLO1 XLON 357 105.50 16:22:31 00321042518TRLO1 XLON 25000 105.50 16:22:59 00321042573TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 11:47 ET (16:47 GMT)