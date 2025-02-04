Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,250 Euro
-0,210
-14,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,52018:47
Dow Jones News
04.02.2025 18:19 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Feb-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      350,000 
Highest price paid per share:         119.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          92.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.7147p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 323,657,145 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (323,657,145) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      102.7147p                    350,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
766              119.50          08:00:05         00320965050TRLO1     XLON 
50000             113.25          08:03:20         00320965638TRLO1     XLON 
748              101.00          08:14:01         00320968018TRLO1     XLON 
25000             100.00          08:18:12         00320970144TRLO1     XLON 
14670             95.00           08:26:48         00320974333TRLO1     XLON 
2400              95.00           08:26:48         00320974334TRLO1     XLON 
4800              95.00           08:26:48         00320974335TRLO1     XLON 
1200              95.00           08:26:48         00320974336TRLO1     XLON 
1930              95.00           08:26:48         00320974337TRLO1     XLON 
33486             96.00           08:34:06         00320978223TRLO1     XLON 
25000             92.00           09:23:46         00321013002TRLO1     XLON 
25000             94.00           09:25:39         00321014309TRLO1     XLON 
15000             95.00           10:18:34         00321026811TRLO1     XLON 
65               106.00          15:22:15         00321037974TRLO1     XLON 
5935              106.00          15:22:15         00321037975TRLO1     XLON 
362              106.00          15:22:15         00321037976TRLO1     XLON 
2819              106.00          15:22:15         00321037977TRLO1     XLON 
2819              106.00          15:22:15         00321037978TRLO1     XLON 
16               106.00          15:22:15         00321037979TRLO1     XLON 
49               106.00          15:22:15         00321037980TRLO1     XLON 
181              106.00          15:22:15         00321037981TRLO1     XLON 
1               106.00          15:22:15         00321037982TRLO1     XLON 
1               106.00          15:22:15         00321037983TRLO1     XLON 
6               106.00          15:22:15         00321037984TRLO1     XLON 
57               106.00          15:22:15         00321037985TRLO1     XLON 
5689              106.00          15:29:51         00321038379TRLO1     XLON 
1043              106.00          15:30:01         00321038385TRLO1     XLON 
65               106.00          15:30:03         00321038386TRLO1     XLON 
50000             107.00          16:06:23         00321041384TRLO1     XLON 
129              107.00          16:20:07         00321042257TRLO1     XLON 
621              107.00          16:20:07         00321042258TRLO1     XLON 
830              107.00          16:20:07         00321042259TRLO1     XLON 
517              107.00          16:20:07         00321042260TRLO1     XLON 
934              107.00          16:20:07         00321042261TRLO1     XLON 
6000              107.00          16:20:07         00321042262TRLO1     XLON 
1191              107.00          16:20:07         00321042263TRLO1     XLON 
110              107.00          16:20:07         00321042264TRLO1     XLON 
3152              107.00          16:20:07         00321042265TRLO1     XLON 
1547              107.00          16:20:07         00321042266TRLO1     XLON 
4453              107.00          16:20:07         00321042267TRLO1     XLON 
880              107.00          16:20:07         00321042268TRLO1     XLON 
4223              107.00          16:20:07         00321042269TRLO1     XLON 
897              107.00          16:20:08         00321042272TRLO1     XLON 
448              107.00          16:20:08         00321042273TRLO1     XLON 
296              107.00          16:20:09         00321042276TRLO1     XLON 
4664              107.00          16:20:09         00321042277TRLO1     XLON 
1100              105.50          16:20:44         00321042355TRLO1     XLON 
255              105.50          16:20:44         00321042356TRLO1     XLON 
870              105.50          16:20:44         00321042357TRLO1     XLON 
510              105.50          16:20:44         00321042358TRLO1     XLON 
1198              105.50          16:20:44         00321042359TRLO1     XLON 
4725              105.50          16:20:44         00321042360TRLO1     XLON 
385              105.50          16:22:31         00321042507TRLO1     XLON 
1200              105.50          16:22:31         00321042508TRLO1     XLON 
1200              105.50          16:22:31         00321042509TRLO1     XLON 
2400              105.50          16:22:31         00321042510TRLO1     XLON 
1200              105.50          16:22:31         00321042511TRLO1     XLON 
2400              105.50          16:22:31         00321042512TRLO1     XLON 
2400              105.50          16:22:31         00321042513TRLO1     XLON 
1200              105.50          16:22:31         00321042514TRLO1     XLON 
1200              105.50          16:22:31         00321042515TRLO1     XLON 
1200              105.50          16:22:31         00321042516TRLO1     XLON 
1200              105.50          16:22:31         00321042517TRLO1     XLON 
357              105.50          16:22:31         00321042518TRLO1     XLON 
25000             105.50          16:22:59         00321042573TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 11:47 ET (16:47 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  374722 
EQS News ID:  2081103 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081103&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 11:47 ET (16:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.