Game. Changed. Barbara Corcoran Headlines Epique Realty 2025 Shareholders Summit

The future of real estate starts NOW. Epique Realty is set to host its inaugural 2025 Epique Shareholders Summit, a groundbreaking event that will unite shareholders, industry leaders, and innovators to shape the next era of real estate. Epique is making history with an exclusive, high-energy gathering of the brightest minds, boldest visionaries, and most driven entrepreneurs in the industry. This epic three-day event will take place February 12-14, 2025, at the stunning Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. Epique Realty CEO and Co-Founder Josh Miller revealed, "But that's not all-we're beyond thrilled to announce that the legendary Barbara Corcoran, the powerhouse entrepreneur, real estate icon, and Shark Tank star will be joining us as our VIP Keynote Speaker!"

A Keynote Speaker Who Defines Success

Barbara Corcoran's story is the definition of perseverance, resilience, and reinvention. From waitress to multi-billion-dollar real estate mogul, Corcoran built The Corcoran Group from a $1,000 loan into a billion-dollar empire and one of the most recognized brokerage brands in the world. As an investor on ABC's five-time Emmy-winning Shark Tank, she has fueled the success of more than 100 businesses and remains one of the most powerful voices in real estate today.

Her energy, insights, and bold vision will set the tone for an unforgettable experience at the Shareholders Summit. She is proof that the greatest successes often come from fearless risks and steadfast beliefs. Corcoran expressed her enthusiasm, "The best entrepreneurs aren't the ones who never fail. They're the ones who refuse to give up. Epique Realty is transforming the industry, and I can't wait to share my journey and insights with Epique's extraordinary community of innovators who are shaping the future."

Where Vision Meets Opportunity

This is more than just an event, it's a movement. Epique Realty is rewriting the script on what it means to be a brokerage in the modern era. Josh Miller, CEO & Co-Founder, Epique Realty reports, "In just one year, we've grown 15X in size, expanded into 25 states, launched 20+ life-changing benefits for our agents, and redefined the way real estate professionals thrive. Now, we're bringing our shareholders together to align, celebrate, and look ahead to a future with no sky and no limits. Epique is more than a brokerage; we are a revolution in real estate. This summit is our moment to ignite bold ideas, strengthen our community, and set the foundation for an unstoppable future."

An Event Like No Other

The 2025 Epique Shareholders Summit is designed to inspire, elevate, and empower. From immersive discussions and game-changing insights to high-energy networking and epic celebrations, this event will be packed with unforgettable moments. "We're bringing together the brightest minds in real estate to collaborate, innovate, and redefine success. The energy in the room will be unsurpassed," explains Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty.

The Future of Real Estate Starts Here

"Our vision has no limits," says Epique CFO Delcid. "We are creating the most agent-first brokerage in history-a place where every single agent has the power, tools, and support to thrive. This summit is a celebration of that vision." The Epique Shareholders Summit will unite shareholders, industry pioneers, and thought leaders to:

Unlock next-gen strategies to dominate real estate

Celebrate Epique's meteoric rise and groundbreaking innovations

Reveal game-changing partnerships, tools, and benefits for 2025

Inspire agents to build global, luxury, and tech-driven teams

Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty clarifies, "Our expansion, our vision, and our commitment to breaking barriers-this is just the beginning. The 2025 Shareholders Summit will set the course for an even greater future." Epique COO Miller adds: "Epique isn't just a brokerage-it's a revolution in progress. We are breaking barriers, expanding internationally, and delivering a level of support that this industry has never seen before. The Shareholders Summit is the moment where it all comes together, and I could not be more excited for what is ahead."

Be Part of History: Epique is changing the world-will you be there?

Epique CEO Josh Miller says, "This is just the beginning, Epique Realty isn't following trends-we are creating them. It's not just about where we've been, it's about where we're going next. The 2025 Epique Shareholders Summit is the launchpad for a year of unstoppable growth, innovation, and industry transformation. Whether you're an agent, team leader, or entrepreneur, this event will redefine what's possible. This is history in the making."

If you are an Epique agent, please remember that the 2025 Epique Shareholders Summit is FREE to you as are all the events that Epique presents for its agents. Epique Realty is the first brokerage in history to offer that!

As a special bonus, the 2025 Shareholder Summit is NOW OPEN TO NON-EPIQUE AGENTS!! Any agent who would like to attend an Epique Event can now buy tickets for $199 at shareholders2025.com!

Be there. BeEpique.com

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a revolutionary brokerage disrupting the industry with its agent-first model. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art and AI technology, industry-defining benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources, free to all agents. Epique Realty operates in over thirty-five states with a solid foundation of inclusion, originality, and integrity for innovative agents. With record-breaking growth and an unstoppable vision, Epique is shaping the future-one bold step at a time.

