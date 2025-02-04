Inogen Alliance Ranked #32 in Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment for FY 2023

The report identifies the key global players in the environmental & sustainability (E&S) consulting by E&S consulting revenue for FY 2023.

Inogen Alliance today announced it is ranked #32 in Environment Analyst's latest Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment.

This moves our ranking up by 9 from the previous report published in 2023, and yet another improvement in ranking by 9 from 2022. Our collective ranking when combined with Antea Group, which is listed separately at #19, would put the Inogen Alliance at #14 globally.

The report researched and curated by Environment Analyst, a leading membership community and provider of business intelligence to the global environmental services sector, identifies the leading global consultancies in environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting sector based on their E&S consulting revenue from financial year 2023. The state-of-the-industry study provides a window into market dynamics, competitor rankings, revenue breakdowns, M&A insights and growth opportunities.

"This ranking is very meaningful to the Inogen Alliance. We are an Alliance of over 70 independent companies globally, and our growing global footprint and technical capabilities demonstrates our collective ability to accelerate a resilient plant for all, which is core to our collective purpose. Our operating model is unique compared to the other companies on this list, but we are proud to be included among the top 35 global leaders in this space," Angelique Dickson, President, Inogen Alliance.

Some of the key services provided by Inogen Alliance Associates globally under Environment and Sustainability services include Groundwater and Soil Remediation, EHS Due Diligence, Biodiversity, Waste Management, Climate Mitigation, Decarbonization, Sustainability Strategy and Reporting, Energy Transition, Water Stewardship and more. For a full listing check here.

The report is based on data compiled for 35 of the leading international E&S consulting firms, who totaled a combined revenue of $35.3bn in 2023, and together account for 65% of the global E&S consulting market.

The latest data from the Global 35, or 'G35', leading companies featured in the report is based on their figures for the latest fiscal year end, submitted via an annual survey and verification process (and/or estimated based on publicly available annual reports and public information sources where there are data gaps). For all the G35 firms analysed, the data is based on their financial year ending in 2023 (2024 for the companies with FY ending in March).

Environment Analyst's definition of environmental sustainability consulting (E&S) is: "The provision of specialist technical, management, risk, analytics and strategic advisory services to help organisations understand, manage, and minimise their impacts to protect and enhance the environment and communities, and proactively respond to climate change, the nature crisis and associated impacts".

We are proud to be included in this leading global 35 ranking by EA, and more importantly, proud of the work this represents globally for our clients in accelerating a more sustainable future for all.

Download the Report

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network of environment, health, safety and sustainability consulting companies working together to help multinational organizations meet their global commitments locally. With offices located on every continent, more than 6,000 associates worldwide, and projects completed in more than 150 countries, Inogen Alliance provides unparalleled local consulting expertise, global consistency and 20 years of experience building a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future. Global Thinking. Local Delivery. Learn more at www.inogenalliance.com

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is a leading membership community and provider of business intelligence to the global environmental services sector. Environment Analyst has a global membership community of over 22,000 sustainability professionals. Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, which features bespoke market intelligence reports, data-sets, interactive dashboards and competitor analysis profiles, plus business news and insights.

Environment Analyst also hosts networking opportunities for sustainability business leaders to come together in closed-group forums, and larger-scale in-person Sustainability Summits.

For more information about the report please contact Research & Data Manager Indre Jakaityte at indre.jakaityte@environment-analyst.com.

For more information about Environment Analyst and their membership services contact Membership Development Manager Lisa Turner at lisa.turner@environment-analyst.com.

