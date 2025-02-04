WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $385.7 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $127.0 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $135.6 million or $0.40 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $1.058 billion from $1.052 billion last year.Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $385.7 Mln. vs. $127.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.058 Bln vs. $1.052 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX