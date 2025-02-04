New Holland Inaugurates the First Smart Dealer in Uruguay

New Holland, a CNH brand, continues to expand the development of dealerships in Latin America with the help of Corporación de Maquinaria S.A.

The brand's Global President, Carlo Lambro, and the Regional Vice President for Latin America, Eduardo Luis, were both present for the inauguration of the first Smart Dealer in the country, focused 100% on the customer experience.

The new Smart Dealer, located in Salto, covers 1,400 square meters and has highly trained personnel to accompany the customer and support their needs in an attentive and fast way. In addition, the new branch incorporates multiple sustainability initiatives, such as electric forklifts, an electronic file system to reduce paper use, LED lighting in all facilities and systems for collecting all used oil in the workshops, among others.

"This inauguration is a new opportunity for New Holland in the region and especially in Uruguay. The new dealership concept that we have been implementing demonstrates our interest in strengthening the bond with customers, accompanying them at all times and providing them with the best tools to achieve their goals," said Juliano Mendonca, New Holland's marketing manager for Latin America.

This new dealership concept implemented by the brand in recent years concentrates commercial offices, workshop, spare parts warehouse, Intelligence Center and cafeteria, among other novelties that strengthen the bond with the customer and provide effective service.

The Intelligence Center is one of the most outstanding features of Smart Dealers, as it allows you to remotely monitor and manage agricultural machinery in the field. In this way, potential problems can be anticipated in real time, optimizing producers' time and resources.



