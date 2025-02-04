WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $348.7 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $330.6 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $368.9 million or $2.03 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $3.236 billion from $3.145 billion last year.Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $348.7 Mln. vs. $330.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $3.236 Bln vs. $3.145 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX