WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Prudential Financial (PRU):Earnings: -$62 million in Q4 vs. $1.303 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q4 vs. $3.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.056 billion or $2.96 per share for the period.Analysts projected $3.26 per share Revenue: $13.009 billion in Q4 vs. $12.873 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX