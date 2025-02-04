Brookfield Asset Management Ltd; Brookfield Corporation: Brookfield Asset Management Closes Transaction to Broaden Shareholder Ownership and Enhance Index Eligibility

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) and Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced the completion of the previously-announced arrangement to enhance BAM's corporate structure and broaden shareholder ownership (the "Arrangement").

In the transaction, BAM acquired approximately 73% of the outstanding common shares of Brookfield's asset management business, from BN in exchange for 1,194,021,145 newly-issued Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") of BAM, on a one-for-one basis. As a result, today BAM has a total of 1,637,198,026 Class A Shares issued and outstanding, of which BN retains an approximately 73% interest. Based on BAM's closing price on the NYSE on February 3, 2025 of $58.19, the company's market capitalization is $95.3 billion.

The Arrangement was approved by BAM shareholders at a special meeting held on January 27, 2025. The Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order approving the Arrangement on January 30, 2025.

Connor Teskey, President of BAM, said: "This transaction paves the way for the stock's inclusion in some of the most widely followed U.S. market indices, which should broaden our shareholder base and increase the liquidity of our shares."

