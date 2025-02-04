WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $57 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $3.225 billion from $3.399 billion last year.DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $57 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $3.225 Bln vs. $3.399 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.10 - $3.13 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 Full year revenue guidance: $12.80 - $12.83 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX