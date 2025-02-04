BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Wednesday release January numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is expected to increase 0.4 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year in December.New Zealand will see Q4 data for unemployment, with forecasts putting the jobless rate at 5.1 percent - up from 4.8 percent in the previous three months. Employment is expected to dip 0.2 percent on quarter after slipping 0.5 percent in the three months prior.Japan will provide December figures for average cash earnings, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.8 percent on year - up from 3.0 percent in November.Singapore will release December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales were down 2.8 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year.China (Caixin) and Japan (Jibun) will see January results for their services PMIs, while Hong Kong and Singapore will see private sector PMI results from S&P Global.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX