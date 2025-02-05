WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one fifteenth (1/15) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and begin trading on February 5, 2025, under the ticker symbol KFIIU.The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2025.The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX