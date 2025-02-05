PayPal experienced a significant market setback as its shares tumbled 8.7% in recent trading, settling at €78.45, despite posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The payment service provider reported an impressive 4% revenue increase to $8.37 billion, surpassing market expectations, while adjusted earnings per share reached $1.19, exceeding analyst projections of $1.13. Transaction volume showed healthy growth, climbing 6.8% to $437.84 billion, and the platform's active user base expanded by 1.9% to 434 million accounts.
Strategic Transformation Impact
Under new leadership, PayPal is implementing a comprehensive strategic overhaul, emphasizing profitable growth segments and cost optimization through automation and artificial intelligence initiatives. While the company's outlook for 2025 appears promising, with projected earnings per share between $4.95 and $5.10, investors seemed concerned about the decline in adjusted operating margins, which fell by 34 basis points to 18% in the fourth quarter. This margin compression, despite improved transaction margins of $3.94 billion, appears to have contributed to the negative market reaction.
