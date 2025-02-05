PayPal experienced a significant market setback as its shares tumbled 8.7% in recent trading, settling at €78.45, despite posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The payment service provider reported an impressive 4% revenue increase to $8.37 billion, surpassing market expectations, while adjusted earnings per share reached $1.19, exceeding analyst projections of $1.13. Transaction volume showed healthy growth, climbing 6.8% to $437.84 billion, and the platform's active user base expanded by 1.9% to 434 million accounts.

Strategic Transformation Impact

Under new leadership, PayPal is implementing a comprehensive strategic overhaul, emphasizing profitable growth segments and cost optimization through automation and artificial intelligence initiatives. While the company's outlook for 2025 appears promising, with projected earnings per share between $4.95 and $5.10, investors seemed concerned about the decline in adjusted operating margins, which fell by 34 basis points to 18% in the fourth quarter. This margin compression, despite improved transaction margins of $3.94 billion, appears to have contributed to the negative market reaction.

Ad

Fresh PayPal information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated PayPal analysis...