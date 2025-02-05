Woodlands Online Voting for 2025 Now Open

The Woodlands, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Rivela Plastic Surgery, a leading provider of aesthetic services, plastic surgery, and hair restoration in The Woodlands, Texas, is proudly celebrating its 26th anniversary. Founded by Dr. Lucian Rivela, the practice has built a stellar reputation in the community for delivering exceptional results and personalized care. Rivela Plastic Surgery has also received the coveted Woodlands Online "Best of The Woodlands" award every year since 2010, a testament to the practice's enduring commitment to excellence.

The practice specializes in a range of services, including aesthetic enhancements, advanced plastic surgery procedures, and innovative hair restoration solutions. Under the leadership of Dr. Lucian Rivela, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 30 years of experience, Rivela Plastic Surgery continues to meet the growing demand for high-quality, personalized care in The Woodlands area.

"It's been an incredible journey serving this wonderful community for 26 years, and we are incredibly grateful to our patients for their continued trust and support," said Dr. Lucian Rivela, founder and lead surgeon of Rivela Plastic Surgery. "As a board-certified plastic surgeon, my goal has always been to provide transformative and tailored results for every individual, whether it's through cosmetic enhancements or hair restoration. Our team's dedication to education, innovation, and exceptional patient care sets us apart, and we are excited to continue serving The Woodlands and surrounding areas for years to come."

Dr. Rivela and his expert team of surgeons, nurses, and staff offer a variety of treatments to help patients look and feel their best. Among the many services offered are breast augmentation, tummy tucks, facelifts, eyelid surgery, body contouring, injectables, lasers, and both surgical and non-surgical hair restoration options through Rivela Hair Restoration. By staying at the forefront of the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine, Rivela Plastic Surgery ensures that its patients receive the highest standard of care.

With the start of 2025, community members have the opportunity to participate in Woodlands Online's "Best of The Woodlands" voting, open from February 1st to February 21st. Rivela Plastic Surgery has received this recognition annually since 2010 and is included among the nominees again this year. Those interested in supporting the practice can cast their vote through the official voting platform - https://www.woodlandsonline.com/spgs/bestof/bestof_comingsoon.cfm

About Rivela Plastic Surgery and Rivela Hair Restoration:

Rivela Plastic Surgery is a premier provider of plastic surgery and aesthetic services in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded by Dr. Lucian Rivela, the practice specializes in a variety of procedures designed to enhance natural beauty, boost confidence, and improve quality of life. Services include facelifts, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, body contouring, and more. Additionally, Rivela Hair Restoration offers innovative treatments to combat hair loss and restore natural hair growth. The team of highly trained specialists is dedicated to delivering compassionate care in a safe, comfortable environment. To learn more about the full range of services offered, visit Rivela Plastic Surgery or Rivela Hair Restoration.

