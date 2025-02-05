Nvidia's recent market turbulence, triggered by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's emergence, has proven to be merely a temporary setback for the tech giant. Despite experiencing the largest single-day market value loss in corporate history-approximately $600 billion-Nvidia's fundamental position remains robust. The Bank of America continues to maintain its positive outlook on the company, particularly regarding the upcoming quarterly results. The data center segment shows exceptional promise, with projected growth exceeding 60% year-over-year. Industry experts have cast doubt on DeepSeek's purported advantages, suggesting that the actual development costs of their model are substantially higher than initially reported.

Growth Prospects Strengthen

Market analysts point to the Jevons Paradox as a potential catalyst for Nvidia's continued success: as AI technology becomes more accessible and cost-effective, overall demand could surge rather than decline. This phenomenon, coupled with Nvidia's upcoming GTC conference on March 17-where significant announcements in GB300, Physical AI, and robotics are expected-positions the company favorably for sustained growth. The current price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 26 for calendar year 2025 suggests an attractive valuation at the lower end of historical ranges.

