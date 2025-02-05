The majority of marketers and agencies are making creative work that doesn't stand out and that they're not proud of.

On Tuesday, 4 March, 2025, BetterBriefs will unveil the findings of its critical second global study,TheBetterIdeas Project, during an exclusive live webinar. This study reveals alarming findings about the poor state of idea evaluation and creative decision-making today and offers guidance on how to improve it.

BetterBriefs first garnered worldwide attention in 2021 for identifying a significant lack of alignment between marketers and agencies when it comes to marketing briefs (the brief that goes from brand into agency). Their earlier research, The BetterBriefs Project, was the largest and first global study on marketing briefs. It discovered that as much as one-third of every marketing budget could be going to waste due to poor briefs and misdirected work.

Global advertising spending is projected to reach US$1.07 trillion in 2025 (source: WARC). However, due to poor briefs and misdirected work, approximately US$350 billion of global ad spend will go to waste in 2025.

Matt Davies and Pieter-Paul von Weiler, co-founders of BetterBriefs, comment:

"In the marketing industry, enormous amounts of ideas are generated, but only very few get approved and come to fruition. Poor evaluation practices, lack of training and record-high rework rates have caused agencies to increasingly distrust the creative judgment of marketers. The BetterIdeas Project is our next initiative to help the marketing industry get to more impactful and effective work."

This new study, conducted in collaboration with market research agency Flood Partners, is the most extensive global investigation on this subject and covers key markets USA, UK and Australia. It delves into the current state of ideas and evaluation practices and offers insight as to how marketers can make better creative decisions.

The findings will be launched on Tuesday, 4 March, and is a must-attend event for every marketer, creative agency, and in-house team that wants to make more impactful and effective work through better creative decisions.

About BetterBriefs

BetterBriefs is an advisory and training company that helps marketers improve the quality of their briefs and realise more impactful ideas. Founded by former agency strategists-Matt Davies and Pieter-Paul von Weiler-they responded to the industry's issues and confusion around briefs. They now train global brands like AT&T, LEGO, IBM, LinkedIn and Danone, establishing themselves as leaders in the industry. They've published studies in partnership with the IPA, Mark Ritson, and other influential marketing leaders.

