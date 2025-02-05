Hozpitality Group's Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2025 Honors F&B Leaders in the region

A Night of Recognition and Celebration for the Region's Finest F&B Professionals at JW Marriott Dubai Marina
DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2025 took center stage last night at the prestigious JW Marriott Marina, uniting the region's leading food and beverage professionals for an evening of outstanding celebration and recognition. Organized by Hozpitality Group, the event celebrated the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that is redefining the F&B industry in the Middle East.
Powered by esteemed companies such as US Beef, Dr. Kitchen by Delta Foods & Airowater, category sponsors Welbilt, Masterbaker and Taaza Fresh, and partners including RAK Porcelain, Fushia Events, Absolute Frame, and Restofair RAK, ICCA Dubai and the Emirates Culinary Guild, the awards underscored the power of collaboration in elevating industry standards. The meticulously designed nomination and selection process-where companies put forward their top employees and leaders-ensured that only the most deserving individuals received their due accolades through a transparent and engaging voting system.
"The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards represent the heart and soul of our industry," said Raj Bhatt, Founder, and CEO of Hozpitality Group. "We are thrilled to honor those who have continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation and service excellence. Tonight, we not only celebrate remarkable achievements but also inspire the next generation of hospitality leaders to set even higher benchmarks."
Vandana Bhatt, Co-founder, and MD of Hozpitality Group, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This event is a tribute to the dedication and creativity of every individual in the F&B sector. It is truly heartening to see so many talented professionals come together under one roof to celebrate excellence. We remain committed to nurturing this talent and fostering an environment where outstanding service and innovation can thrive."
The evening highlighted the region's vibrant and evolving F&B landscape, featuring renowned chefs, hospitality innovators, and industry trailblazers who continually surpass expectations. Beyond the awards, the event served as a robust platform for networking and collaboration, further strengthening the industry's collective resolve to drive continuous improvement.
As the curtains closed on another remarkable edition of the Middle East F&B Excellence Awards, the celebration reaffirmed Hozpitality Group's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent, ensuring that the spirit of excellence continues to inspire and uplift the F&B community across the Middle East.
The winners for the Awards are:-
PERSONAL CATEGORY WINNERS
F&B Server of the Year
Commended
Farhan Abbasi Food & Beverage Captain Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Gold
PULICATRA Jackson, Restaurant Supervisor, Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai
F&B Hidden Gem of the Year
Commended
Elsa De Mesa Demi Chef De Partie Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Gold
Julie Anne Ilustre Culinary Coordinator SLS Hotel and Residences Dubai
F&B Hostess of the Year
Commended
Pooja Chauhan Hostess The Canvas Hotel Dubai
Gold
Priyanka Fernandes, Hostess, Asha's Restaurant - Wafi Hospitality LLC
F&B Marketing/PR Person of the Year
Commended
Natasha Patel Marketing Executive Riva Beach Club
Gold
NOEL DE JUAN Asst. Marketing Manager Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai
F&B Manager of The Year
Commended
Ahmed Hammouda, F&B Manager, The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai
Gold
Chander Kant, F&B Manager, Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf
F&B Director/Leader of the Year
Commended
Monsef Belmouden, Director of Food & Beverages InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa
Gold
Martin Drugan Group Director of F&B McGettigan Group
Restaurant Manager of the Year
Commended
Hossam Garber Mohamed Assistant Operations Manager The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari
Gold
Pradeep Nair, Restaurant Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai
Bar / Beverage Manager of the Year
Commended
Rovelyn Ninal Magallanes Restaurant Supervisor Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR
Gold
Vipin Pachwan Assistant Bars Manager Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
Hygiene Officer of the Year
Commended
Samreen Fatima Food Safety & Hygiene Manager Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel Dubai
Gold
SIJOY CHEEROTHA JOSE Assistant Chief Steward Bahi Ajman palace hotel
Barista of the Year
Commended
Raheem Omotola Bashiru Barista Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR
Gold
Ritik Sharma, Barista, Dusit Thani Dubai
Bartender/Sommelier of the Year
Commended
Amin Mohamed Bartender Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
Gold
Reyven Endrina Senior Bartender Kimpo I Conrad Dubai
Culinary Person of the Year - Independent Outlet
Commended
Leonardo Galati Head Chef The Artisan
Gold
Muchie Masunungure Executive Chef The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari
Culinary Person of the Year - Hotel
Commended
El Mehdi Naamane, Executive Chef, Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf
Gold
Manuel Correa Operations Manager Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
Restaurateur of the Year
Gold
Paul Evans and Freek Teusink Co Founders Solutions Group
CORPORATE CATEGORY WINNERS
Best Ladies night
Commended
Double Decker, Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai
Gold
Rohini by Little Miss India
Best Brunch
Commended
Soul Beach
Gold
Zero Gravity
Best Beach Club
Commended
Zero Gravity
Gold
Riva Beach Club
Best Sports Bar/ Pub
Commended
McGettigan's JLT
Gold
Seven Sports Bar
Best Rooftop Bar
Commended
Creek View Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek
Gold
Brick rooftop kitchen & bar - Aloft Abu Dhabi
Best Sunset Spot
Commended
View 180
Gold
Wyndham Grand hotel Ajman
Best Steakhouse Grill
Commended
Frevo
Gold
STK
Best Romantic Spot
Gold
Treehouse, Taj Dubai
Best Dinner Venue
Commended
Jadaf Lokal, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf
Gold
Thai Chi - Wafi Hospitality LLC
Best Bakery/Pastry
Gold
Laduree
Best Live Music Venue
Commended
Up on the 10th, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek
Gold
Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge in Paramount Hotel Dubai,
Best Restaurant Bar
Commended
Estrellas Rooftop Lounge
Gold
Lilly's Bar & Restaurant Business Bay, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay Dubai
Best New Restaurant
Gold
Amwa, Address Beach Resort Fujairah
Best Restaurant- Casual Dining
Commended
Streat Culture, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf
Gold
Seascape Restaurant (Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche)
Best Restaurant- Fine Dining
Commended
Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai
Gold
Kinara by Vikas Khanna
Best Restaurant- Street Food
Commended
24th Street, Dusit Thani Dubai
Gold
Asha's Restaurant - Wafi Hospitality LLC
Best Outlet- Sweets and Desserts
Commended
Bikanervala
Gold
The Mill - Al Barari
Nightclub/Lounge of the Year
Commended
D70 Bar at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Gold
Frenia - voco Dubai The Palm
Restaurant Team of The Year- Hotel
Commended
King's Grill Restaurant (Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman)
Gold
The Collective by Market Cafe
Restaurant Team of the Year - Others
Commended
Maiora Restaurant
Gold
Signature By Sanjeev Kapoor
Outside Catering Team of the Year
Commended
Slices Catering
Gold
DWTC Hospitality team
Best Homegrown Brand of the Year
Commended
Off the Hook Restaurant
Gold
The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari
Judges Choice Award
F&B Champion of the Year
Al Maghrabi Ashraf, Director of F&B, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
F&B Leader of the Year
F&B General Manager of the Year
Culinary Leader of the Year
Ruan Potgieter Executive Chef Emaar- Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Best Dinner Venue of the Year
Dragon's Place, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Hidden Gem of the Year
Princess Belches F&B Coordinator Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Best Rooftop Bar of the Year
Pure Sky Lounge and Dining - Hilton Dubai The Walk
Best Seafood Restaurant of the Year
Casa Samak Restaurant, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Restaurant Manager of the Year
Vladyslav Rybalko Outlet Manager NH Collection Dubai The Palm
Best Steakhouse of the Year
The Hide Brasserie/ Steakhouse
Gourmet Steakhouse of the Year
Prime68 Steakhouse
F&B Leaders Powerlist Winners
Alexis Molatte, Food and Beverage Manager, Address Hotels
Basel Abboud, Director of Food & Beverage, Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi
Chandana Nissanka, Cluster Food & Beverage Manager, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman
Jahfer Sadikh, Head of Food and Beverage, JW Marriott Hotel Marina
Maher Makdisi, F&B Operations Manager, Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai
Mohan Raj, F & B General Manager, Wafi Hospitality
Rajan Malik, Director of Operations, AB International Restaurants
Soumajit Chaki, F&B Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Vinay Madhav, F&B Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
Yogesh Prakash, Complex Director of Food & Beverage, W Dubai | The Westin | Le Meridien Mina Seyahi
