05.02.2025
Hozpitality Group's Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2025 Honors F&B Leaders in the region

A Night of Recognition and Celebration for the Region's Finest F&B Professionals at JW Marriott Dubai Marina

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2025 took center stage last night at the prestigious JW Marriott Marina, uniting the region's leading food and beverage professionals for an evening of outstanding celebration and recognition. Organized by Hozpitality Group, the event celebrated the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that is redefining the F&B industry in the Middle East.

Powered by esteemed companies such as US Beef, Dr. Kitchen by Delta Foods & Airowater, category sponsors Welbilt, Masterbaker and Taaza Fresh, and partners including RAK Porcelain, Fushia Events, Absolute Frame, and Restofair RAK, ICCA Dubai and the Emirates Culinary Guild, the awards underscored the power of collaboration in elevating industry standards. The meticulously designed nomination and selection process-where companies put forward their top employees and leaders-ensured that only the most deserving individuals received their due accolades through a transparent and engaging voting system.

"The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards represent the heart and soul of our industry," said Raj Bhatt, Founder, and CEO of Hozpitality Group. "We are thrilled to honor those who have continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation and service excellence. Tonight, we not only celebrate remarkable achievements but also inspire the next generation of hospitality leaders to set even higher benchmarks."

Vandana Bhatt, Co-founder, and MD of Hozpitality Group, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This event is a tribute to the dedication and creativity of every individual in the F&B sector. It is truly heartening to see so many talented professionals come together under one roof to celebrate excellence. We remain committed to nurturing this talent and fostering an environment where outstanding service and innovation can thrive."

The evening highlighted the region's vibrant and evolving F&B landscape, featuring renowned chefs, hospitality innovators, and industry trailblazers who continually surpass expectations. Beyond the awards, the event served as a robust platform for networking and collaboration, further strengthening the industry's collective resolve to drive continuous improvement.

As the curtains closed on another remarkable edition of the Middle East F&B Excellence Awards, the celebration reaffirmed Hozpitality Group's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent, ensuring that the spirit of excellence continues to inspire and uplift the F&B community across the Middle East.

The winners for the Awards are:-


PERSONAL CATEGORY WINNERS


F&B Server of the Year

Commended

Farhan Abbasi Food & Beverage Captain Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Gold

PULICATRA Jackson, Restaurant Supervisor, Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai


F&B Hidden Gem of the Year

Commended

Elsa De Mesa Demi Chef De Partie Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Gold

Julie Anne Ilustre Culinary Coordinator SLS Hotel and Residences Dubai


F&B Hostess of the Year

Commended

Pooja Chauhan Hostess The Canvas Hotel Dubai

Gold

Priyanka Fernandes, Hostess, Asha's Restaurant - Wafi Hospitality LLC


F&B Marketing/PR Person of the Year

Commended

Natasha Patel Marketing Executive Riva Beach Club

Gold

NOEL DE JUAN Asst. Marketing Manager Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai


F&B Manager of The Year

Commended

Ahmed Hammouda, F&B Manager, The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai

Gold

Chander Kant, F&B Manager, Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf


F&B Director/Leader of the Year

Commended

Monsef Belmouden, Director of Food & Beverages InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Gold

Martin Drugan Group Director of F&B McGettigan Group


Restaurant Manager of the Year

Commended

Hossam Garber Mohamed Assistant Operations Manager The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari

Gold

Pradeep Nair, Restaurant Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai


Bar / Beverage Manager of the Year

Commended

Rovelyn Ninal Magallanes Restaurant Supervisor Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR

Gold

Vipin Pachwan Assistant Bars Manager Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek


Hygiene Officer of the Year

Commended

Samreen Fatima Food Safety & Hygiene Manager Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel Dubai

Gold

SIJOY CHEEROTHA JOSE Assistant Chief Steward Bahi Ajman palace hotel


Barista of the Year

Commended

Raheem Omotola Bashiru Barista Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR

Gold

Ritik Sharma, Barista, Dusit Thani Dubai


Bartender/Sommelier of the Year

Commended

Amin Mohamed Bartender Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Gold

Reyven Endrina Senior Bartender Kimpo I Conrad Dubai


Culinary Person of the Year - Independent Outlet

Commended

Leonardo Galati Head Chef The Artisan

Gold

Muchie Masunungure Executive Chef The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari


Culinary Person of the Year - Hotel

Commended

El Mehdi Naamane, Executive Chef, Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

Gold

Manuel Correa Operations Manager Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights


Restaurateur of the Year

Gold

Paul Evans and Freek Teusink Co Founders Solutions Group




CORPORATE CATEGORY WINNERS


Best Ladies night

Commended

Double Decker, Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai

Gold

Rohini by Little Miss India


Best Brunch

Commended

Soul Beach

Gold

Zero Gravity


Best Beach Club

Commended

Zero Gravity

Gold

Riva Beach Club


Best Sports Bar/ Pub

Commended

McGettigan's JLT

Gold

Seven Sports Bar


Best Rooftop Bar

Commended

Creek View Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Gold

Brick rooftop kitchen & bar - Aloft Abu Dhabi


Best Sunset Spot

Commended

View 180

Gold

Wyndham Grand hotel Ajman


Best Steakhouse Grill

Commended

Frevo

Gold

STK


Best Romantic Spot

Gold

Treehouse, Taj Dubai


Best Dinner Venue

Commended

Jadaf Lokal, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

Gold

Thai Chi - Wafi Hospitality LLC


Best Bakery/Pastry

Gold

Laduree


Best Live Music Venue

Commended

Up on the 10th, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Gold

Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge in Paramount Hotel Dubai,


Best Restaurant Bar

Commended

Estrellas Rooftop Lounge

Gold

Lilly's Bar & Restaurant Business Bay, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay Dubai


Best New Restaurant

Gold

Amwa, Address Beach Resort Fujairah


Best Restaurant- Casual Dining

Commended

Streat Culture, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

Gold

Seascape Restaurant (Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche)


Best Restaurant- Fine Dining

Commended

Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Gold

Kinara by Vikas Khanna


Best Restaurant- Street Food

Commended

24th Street, Dusit Thani Dubai

Gold

Asha's Restaurant - Wafi Hospitality LLC


Best Outlet- Sweets and Desserts

Commended

Bikanervala

Gold

The Mill - Al Barari


Nightclub/Lounge of the Year

Commended

D70 Bar at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Gold

Frenia - voco Dubai The Palm


Restaurant Team of The Year- Hotel

Commended

King's Grill Restaurant (Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman)

Gold

The Collective by Market Cafe


Restaurant Team of the Year - Others

Commended

Maiora Restaurant

Gold

Signature By Sanjeev Kapoor


Outside Catering Team of the Year

Commended

Slices Catering

Gold

DWTC Hospitality team


Best Homegrown Brand of the Year

Commended

Off the Hook Restaurant

Gold

The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari

Judges Choice Award


F&B Champion of the Year

Al Maghrabi Ashraf, Director of F&B, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

F&B Leader of the Year

F&B General Manager of the Year

Culinary Leader of the Year

Ruan Potgieter Executive Chef Emaar- Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Best Dinner Venue of the Year

Dragon's Place, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Hidden Gem of the Year

Princess Belches F&B Coordinator Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Best Rooftop Bar of the Year

Pure Sky Lounge and Dining - Hilton Dubai The Walk

Best Seafood Restaurant of the Year

Casa Samak Restaurant, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Restaurant Manager of the Year

Vladyslav Rybalko Outlet Manager NH Collection Dubai The Palm

Best Steakhouse of the Year

The Hide Brasserie/ Steakhouse

Gourmet Steakhouse of the Year

Prime68 Steakhouse

F&B Leaders Powerlist Winners

Alexis Molatte, Food and Beverage Manager, Address Hotels

Basel Abboud, Director of Food & Beverage, Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi

Chandana Nissanka, Cluster Food & Beverage Manager, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman

Jahfer Sadikh, Head of Food and Beverage, JW Marriott Hotel Marina

Maher Makdisi, F&B Operations Manager, Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai

Mohan Raj, F & B General Manager, Wafi Hospitality

Rajan Malik, Director of Operations, AB International Restaurants

Soumajit Chaki, F&B Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Vinay Madhav, F&B Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Yogesh Prakash, Complex Director of Food & Beverage, W Dubai | The Westin | Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

About Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Group is a leading name in the global hospitality industry, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share, and celebrate excellence in hospitality. With a strong presence in Dubai and India, Hozpitality Group hosts prestigious events, including the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the industry.

Hozpitality.com is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long-term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-groups-middle-east-fb-excellence-awards-2025-honors-fb-leaders-in-the-region-302368437.html

