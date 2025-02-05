Hozpitality Group's Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2025 Honors F&B Leaders in the region

A Night of Recognition and Celebration for the Region's Finest F&B Professionals at JW Marriott Dubai Marina

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2025 took center stage last night at the prestigious JW Marriott Marina, uniting the region's leading food and beverage professionals for an evening of outstanding celebration and recognition. Organized by Hozpitality Group, the event celebrated the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that is redefining the F&B industry in the Middle East.

Powered by esteemed companies such as US Beef, Dr. Kitchen by Delta Foods & Airowater, category sponsors Welbilt, Masterbaker and Taaza Fresh, and partners including RAK Porcelain, Fushia Events, Absolute Frame, and Restofair RAK, ICCA Dubai and the Emirates Culinary Guild, the awards underscored the power of collaboration in elevating industry standards. The meticulously designed nomination and selection process-where companies put forward their top employees and leaders-ensured that only the most deserving individuals received their due accolades through a transparent and engaging voting system.

"The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards represent the heart and soul of our industry," said Raj Bhatt, Founder, and CEO of Hozpitality Group. "We are thrilled to honor those who have continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation and service excellence. Tonight, we not only celebrate remarkable achievements but also inspire the next generation of hospitality leaders to set even higher benchmarks."

Vandana Bhatt, Co-founder, and MD of Hozpitality Group, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This event is a tribute to the dedication and creativity of every individual in the F&B sector. It is truly heartening to see so many talented professionals come together under one roof to celebrate excellence. We remain committed to nurturing this talent and fostering an environment where outstanding service and innovation can thrive."

The evening highlighted the region's vibrant and evolving F&B landscape, featuring renowned chefs, hospitality innovators, and industry trailblazers who continually surpass expectations. Beyond the awards, the event served as a robust platform for networking and collaboration, further strengthening the industry's collective resolve to drive continuous improvement.

As the curtains closed on another remarkable edition of the Middle East F&B Excellence Awards, the celebration reaffirmed Hozpitality Group's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent, ensuring that the spirit of excellence continues to inspire and uplift the F&B community across the Middle East.

The winners for the Awards are:-



PERSONAL CATEGORY WINNERS

F&B Server of the Year Commended Farhan Abbasi Food & Beverage Captain Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Gold PULICATRA Jackson, Restaurant Supervisor, Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai

F&B Hidden Gem of the Year Commended Elsa De Mesa Demi Chef De Partie Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Gold Julie Anne Ilustre Culinary Coordinator SLS Hotel and Residences Dubai

F&B Hostess of the Year Commended Pooja Chauhan Hostess The Canvas Hotel Dubai Gold Priyanka Fernandes, Hostess, Asha's Restaurant - Wafi Hospitality LLC

F&B Marketing/PR Person of the Year Commended Natasha Patel Marketing Executive Riva Beach Club Gold NOEL DE JUAN Asst. Marketing Manager Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai

F&B Manager of The Year Commended Ahmed Hammouda, F&B Manager, The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai Gold Chander Kant, F&B Manager, Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

F&B Director/Leader of the Year Commended Monsef Belmouden, Director of Food & Beverages InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa Gold Martin Drugan Group Director of F&B McGettigan Group

Restaurant Manager of the Year Commended Hossam Garber Mohamed Assistant Operations Manager The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari Gold Pradeep Nair, Restaurant Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai

Bar / Beverage Manager of the Year Commended Rovelyn Ninal Magallanes Restaurant Supervisor Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR Gold Vipin Pachwan Assistant Bars Manager Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Hygiene Officer of the Year Commended Samreen Fatima Food Safety & Hygiene Manager Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel Dubai Gold SIJOY CHEEROTHA JOSE Assistant Chief Steward Bahi Ajman palace hotel

Barista of the Year Commended Raheem Omotola Bashiru Barista Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR Gold Ritik Sharma, Barista, Dusit Thani Dubai

Bartender/Sommelier of the Year Commended Amin Mohamed Bartender Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Gold Reyven Endrina Senior Bartender Kimpo I Conrad Dubai

Culinary Person of the Year - Independent Outlet Commended Leonardo Galati Head Chef The Artisan Gold Muchie Masunungure Executive Chef The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari

Culinary Person of the Year - Hotel Commended El Mehdi Naamane, Executive Chef, Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf Gold Manuel Correa Operations Manager Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

Restaurateur of the Year Gold Paul Evans and Freek Teusink Co Founders Solutions Group





CORPORATE CATEGORY WINNERS

Best Ladies night Commended Double Decker, Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai Gold Rohini by Little Miss India

Best Brunch Commended Soul Beach Gold Zero Gravity

Best Beach Club Commended Zero Gravity Gold Riva Beach Club

Best Sports Bar/ Pub Commended McGettigan's JLT Gold Seven Sports Bar

Best Rooftop Bar Commended Creek View Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek Gold Brick rooftop kitchen & bar - Aloft Abu Dhabi

Best Sunset Spot Commended View 180 Gold Wyndham Grand hotel Ajman

Best Steakhouse Grill Commended Frevo Gold STK

Best Romantic Spot Gold Treehouse, Taj Dubai

Best Dinner Venue Commended Jadaf Lokal, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf Gold Thai Chi - Wafi Hospitality LLC

Best Bakery/Pastry Gold Laduree

Best Live Music Venue Commended Up on the 10th, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek Gold Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge in Paramount Hotel Dubai,

Best Restaurant Bar Commended Estrellas Rooftop Lounge Gold Lilly's Bar & Restaurant Business Bay, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay Dubai

Best New Restaurant Gold Amwa, Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Best Restaurant- Casual Dining Commended Streat Culture, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf Gold Seascape Restaurant (Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche)

Best Restaurant- Fine Dining Commended Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai Gold Kinara by Vikas Khanna

Best Restaurant- Street Food Commended 24th Street, Dusit Thani Dubai Gold Asha's Restaurant - Wafi Hospitality LLC

Best Outlet- Sweets and Desserts Commended Bikanervala Gold The Mill - Al Barari

Nightclub/Lounge of the Year Commended D70 Bar at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Gold Frenia - voco Dubai The Palm

Restaurant Team of The Year- Hotel Commended King's Grill Restaurant (Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman) Gold The Collective by Market Cafe

Restaurant Team of the Year - Others Commended Maiora Restaurant Gold Signature By Sanjeev Kapoor

Outside Catering Team of the Year Commended Slices Catering Gold DWTC Hospitality team

Best Homegrown Brand of the Year Commended Off the Hook Restaurant Gold The Farm Restaurant - Al Barari

Judges Choice Award

F&B Champion of the Year Al Maghrabi Ashraf, Director of F&B, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah F&B Leader of the Year F&B General Manager of the Year Culinary Leader of the Year Ruan Potgieter Executive Chef Emaar- Arabian Ranches Golf Club Best Dinner Venue of the Year Dragon's Place, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hidden Gem of the Year Princess Belches F&B Coordinator Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers Best Rooftop Bar of the Year Pure Sky Lounge and Dining - Hilton Dubai The Walk Best Seafood Restaurant of the Year Casa Samak Restaurant, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Restaurant Manager of the Year Vladyslav Rybalko Outlet Manager NH Collection Dubai The Palm Best Steakhouse of the Year The Hide Brasserie/ Steakhouse Gourmet Steakhouse of the Year Prime68 Steakhouse

F&B Leaders Powerlist Winners Alexis Molatte, Food and Beverage Manager, Address Hotels Basel Abboud, Director of Food & Beverage, Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi Chandana Nissanka, Cluster Food & Beverage Manager, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman Jahfer Sadikh, Head of Food and Beverage, JW Marriott Hotel Marina Maher Makdisi, F&B Operations Manager, Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai Mohan Raj, F & B General Manager, Wafi Hospitality Rajan Malik, Director of Operations, AB International Restaurants Soumajit Chaki, F&B Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Vinay Madhav, F&B Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Yogesh Prakash, Complex Director of Food & Beverage, W Dubai | The Westin | Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

About Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Group is a leading name in the global hospitality industry, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share, and celebrate excellence in hospitality. With a strong presence in Dubai and India, Hozpitality Group hosts prestigious events, including the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the industry.

Hozpitality.com is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long-term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-groups-middle-east-fb-excellence-awards-2025-honors-fb-leaders-in-the-region-302368437.html