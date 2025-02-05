Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
05.02.2025 08:00 Uhr
UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM updates its Disclosure Policy and changes its method of issuing profit guidance and outlook

Finanznachrichten News

HELSINKI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 5 February 2025 at 08:20 EET

UPM updates its Disclosure Policy and changes its method of issuing profit guidance and outlook

The Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation has today approved the updated Disclosure Policy for UPM. According to the renewed Disclosure Policy, UPM may present a numerical assessment of the development of profitability and earnings for a selected time period (profit guidance) in its financial statements release, half-year report and quarterly reports. In addition, UPM may issue a verbal description of the events and circumstances effecting the profit guidance (outlook). The updated Disclosure Policy will enter into force immediately and will be available at UPM's website at www.upm.com.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | UPM biofore beyondfossils

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-updates-its-disclosure-policy-and-changes-its-method-of-issuing-profit-guidance-and-outlook,c4100718

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upm-updates-its-disclosure-policy-and-changes-its-method-of-issuing-profit-guidance-and-outlook-302368505.html

