TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR), a financial services group, Wednesday reported income before taxes of 374.220 billion yen for the 9 months ended December 31, 2024, 105.9 percent higher than 181.756 billion yen in the same period a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.Net income increased to 268.766 billion yen or 87.66 yen per share from 109.113 billion yen or 34.69 yen per share last year.Revenue for the period grew 28.9 percent to 1,439.750 billion from 1,116.898 billion yen in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX