COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2024 net profit climbed 21 percent to 100.9 billion Danish kroner from last year's 83.68 billion kroner.Earnings per share grew 22 percent to 22.63 kroner from 18.62 kroner a year ago.Operating profit increased 25% from last year to 128.34 billion kroner, positively impacted by gross-to-net sales adjustments in the US and negatively impacted by impairment losses.Net sales increased 25% to 290.40 billion kroner from prior year's 232.26 billion kroner.Sales increased 26% at constant exchange rates.Sales in North America Operations grew 30%. Sales in International Operations increased 17%.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, sales growth is expected to be 16-24% at CER, and operating profit growth is expected to be 19-27% at CER.Sales and operating profit growth on a reported basis would be 3 and 5 percentage points higher than at CER, respectively, the company noted.Further, at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of 7.90 kroner for 2024 per share.The expected total dividend for 2024 will increase 21% to 11.40 kroner per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX