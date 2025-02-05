Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
05.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing of Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Petrofac Limited: Block Listing of Shares 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing of Shares 
05-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 February 2025 
 
Petrofac Limited (the "Company") 
 
Block Listing of Shares 
 
 
Petrofac Limited announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock 
Exchange for the block listing and admission of 3,500,242 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the capital of the Company 
("New Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 
("Admission"). 
 
The New Shares will be issued in connection with distributions to participants of The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 
2014 and The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 and allotted to the Company's Employment Benefit Trust. The New Shares 
when issued will rank, from Admission, pari passu in all respects with the existing shares and will have the right to 
receive all dividends and distributions declared in respect of issued share capital of the Company after Admission. 
 
The total issued share capital of the Company following Admission will be 528,874,000 Shares and the total number of 
voting rights of the Company will be 528,874,000 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company 
does not hold any shares in Treasury. 
 
Admission is expected to become effective on 6 February 2025. 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
Lynette Otiti, Senior Manager, Investor Relations 
Lynette.otiti@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  374724 
EQS News ID:  2081125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081125&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
