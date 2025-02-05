DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Diversified strategy, strong leasing and active asset management continue to drive income growth

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Diversified strategy, strong leasing and active asset management continue to drive income growth 05-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 February 2025 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Diversified strategy, strong leasing and active asset management continue to drive income growth Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 ("Q3" or the "Quarter"). Commenting on the trading update, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: "This Quarter saw further evidence that the market has bottomed out, with the last 12 months seeing two quarters of broadly flat valuations followed by two quarters of like-for-like valuation growth. These valuation increases add further support to our belief that we are at the start of a gradual upwards trend having delivered like-for-like average rental growth of more than 5.0% per annum over the last 18 months, with proactive asset management being the key driver of returns. We completed 25 plus lettings, lease renewals, re-gears and rent reviews during the Quarter at significant average premiums to ERV and previous rent, as well as continuing to make disposals on terms ahead of valuation. These activities will be supportive of future earnings and our longstanding track record of fully covering our dividend, which now offers investors an attractive c.8% yield." Highlights Strong leasing activity continues to support rental growth, underpinning fully covered dividend -- 1.5p dividend per share approved for the Quarter, fully covered by unaudited EPRA earnings per share[1], in line with target of at least 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2025 (FY24: 5.8p). This target dividend represents a 7.9% yield[2] based on the prevailing 76p share price[3] -- EPRA earnings per share of 1.5p for the Quarter (Q2: 1.5p) -- During the Quarter, a 0.9% increase in like-for-like[4] passing rent (FY25 year-to-date ("YTD"): 3.1%) and an increase in like-for-like estimated rental value ("ERV") of 0.6% (FY25 YTD: 2.1%), driven primarily by 1.0% like-for-like rental growth in the industrial sector (FY25 YTD: 4.7%) -- Significant potential for further rental growth with the portfolio's estimate rental value ("ERV") of GBP49.5m exceeding the current the passing rent of GBP44.5m by 11% (30 Sept 2024: 11%). Approximately 35% of this reversion is available from leasing events with the remainder from letting vacant space. Based on our track record and occupier demand for space in our assets we expect to capture this potential rental upside at (typically) five-yearly rent reviews or on re-letting, in addition to continuing to drive passing rent and ERV growth further through asset management initiatives -- Leasing activity during the Quarter comprised the completion of eight rent reviews at an average 19% increase in annual rent and the letting of eight vacant units which, in aggregate, added GBP1.0m to the rent roll. 10 lease renewals and regears were also completed in line with ERV and previous passing rent -- EPRA occupancy[5] was stable at 93.4% (30 Sept 2024: 93.5%). 1.8% of vacant ERV is subject to refurbishment or under offer to let or sell Valuations stable across the Company's c.GBP590m portfolio, with a small uptick on a like-for-like basis -- The value of the Company's portfolio of 151 assets at the Quarter end was GBP586.4m (30 Sept 2024: GBP582.4m), a like-for-like increase of 0.5% during the Quarter (FY25 YTD: 0.8%), net of GBP1.9m of capital expenditure. Benefitting from a diversified portfolio, in the last 12 months the Company has seen two quarters of stable valuations followed by two quarters of modest like-for-like capital growth across almost all asset classes -- Q3 net asset value ("NAV") total return per share[6] of 2.5% -- NAV per share grew by 0.9% to 94.4p (30 Sept 2024: 93.6p) with a NAV of GBP416.1m (30 Sept 2024: GBP412.7m) Asset recycling continues to generate aggregate proceeds in excess of valuation -- During the Quarter, the Company successfully disposed of a recently vacant office asset in Solihull to a local owner occupier for GBP1.4m, 33% ahead of the 30 June 2024 valuation. Proceeds have been used to fund earnings accretive capital expenditure. Redevelopment and refurbishment activity continues to be accretive with an expected yield on cost of c.7% -- GBP1.9m of capital expenditure undertaken during the Quarter, primarily relating to the pre-let extension of an industrial building in Livingston, which will allow the current occupier to expand into the new space to help with its plans for growth. Practical completion is expected in February 2025 -- During the Quarter, the Company generated GBP0.1m (Q2: GBP0.1m) of revenue from its owned solar panel installations across 10 assets, selling the clean electricity generated to tenants and exporting any surplus. New solar arrays were installed in Lincoln and Daventry during the Quarter, with further installations under consideration at 12 sites over the next 12 months -- Weighted average energy performance certificate rating was C(52) (30 Sept 2024: C(52)) with re-ratings being carried out across three units during the Quarter Prudent debt levels -- Net gearing[7] was 28.5% loan-to-value at 31 December 2024 (30 Sept 24: 28.5%) -- GBP171m (30 Sept 24: GBP174m) of drawn debt at 31 December 2024 comprising GBP140m (82%) of fixed rate debt and GBP31m (18%) drawn under the Company's variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF") -- Weighted average cost ("WAC") of aggregate borrowings decreased to 3.9% (30 Sept 24: 4.0%) following the 25bps base rate reduction in November 2024 -- The Board intends to utilise the Company's RCF to repay a GBP20m fixed rate loan with Scottish Widows which is due to expire in August 2025. This refinancing is expected to have a minimal impact on the Company's WAC, as this loan represents only 12% of drawn debt -- GBP120m of longer-term fixed-rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 6.0 years and a WAC of 3.3%, offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation Dividends The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p on Friday 29 November 2024 relating to Q2, fully covered by EPRA earnings. The Board has approved a fully covered interim dividend per share of 1.5p for the Quarter payable on 28 February 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 February 2025, which will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). Net asset value The Company's unaudited NAV at 31 December 2024 was GBP416.1m, or approximately 94.4p per share: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 30 September 2024 per Interim Report 93.6 412.7 Valuation increase and depreciation 0.7 3.0 Profit on disposal 0.1 0.3 EPRA earnings for the Quarter 1.5 6.7 Interim quarterly dividend, paid during the Quarter, relating to Q2 (1.5) (6.6) NAV at 31 December 2024 94.4 416.1

The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 31 December 2024 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in unaudited NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend per share of 1.5p during the Quarter, but as usual this does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.5p per share for the Quarter to be paid on 28 February 2025.

Investment Manager's commentary

Market update

The listed property sector has yet to deliver the forecast recovery despite recent positive indicators in the direct property market. Notwithstanding discernible rental growth and the clear identification of an inflection point in direct investment markets, economic gloom and high 10-year gilt rates are acting as a brake on the listed sector.

However, there are reasons to be cheerful. Property market commentators are forecasting stronger returns in 2025 than 2024, highlighting the importance of income in driving total return. There is a sense that after property values adjusted from 2022-24, reflecting the impact of increasing cost of debt and other external factors, it would take a significant shock to knock the recovery off course. That said, it is also widely believed that the rate and near-term magnitude of recovery will now be more muted relative to earlier estimates.

In considering the current share price and likely performance there are four factors that mitigate against downside risks: the current discount to NAV and associated high dividend yield, the reversionary potential of the portfolio, the benefits of diversification which offers defensiveness of income and flexibility of strategy, and the risk premium of commercial real estate over 10-year gilts.

