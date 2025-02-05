Ericsson appoints Charlotte Levert as Chief People Officer

Effective as of February 10, 2025

Becomes member of Ericsson's Executive Team, reporting to the CEO

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces the appointment of Charlotte Levert as its new Chief People Officer, Senior Vice President, and Head of Group Function People. Charlotte Levert who is currently Vice President and Head of People Business Area Cloud and Software Services will replace MajBritt Arfert, whose departure Ericsson announced in October 2024. Charlotte Levert will take up her new position on February 10 and will be based in Sweden.

Charlotte Levert has held executive positions within Ericsson across several business areas. She has most recently held the position of Head of People Business Area Managed Services. Before joining Ericsson, Charlotte Levert was Head of HR Sweden & Global HR business partner at Tieto and has held various senior management positions within human resources. She holds a Bachelor in Business Management & Human Resources.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "Charlotte will be an integral part as we are entering the next chapter of Ericsson's strategy and in the continued evolution of the People agenda. She brings a strong track record from different organizations including different parts of Ericsson and I'm very much looking forward to having Charlotte join the Executive Team."

Commenting on the appointment, Charlotte Levert says: "I am truly honored to take on this role and grateful for the trust. Working at Ericsson means we all get the chance to be part of shaping the future. I am looking forward to co-creating a future-proof organization and where Ericsson remains a great place to work."

In October 2024 Ericsson announced that MajBritt Arfert would step down after having been with Ericsson for over 38 years and a member of the Company's Executive Team since the autumn of 2016. MajBritt Arfert will be available for Ericsson during the spring and leave Ericsson at the end of May 2025.

