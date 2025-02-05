PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L), an energy company, Wednesday said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 154 pence to 163 pence.Renewables output increased 26 percent year-on-year for the first 9 months.'Looking further ahead, our resilient and balanced business mix continues to give us confidence in achieving targeted adjusted earnings per share of between 175 - 200p in 2026/27,' said Barry O'Regan, Chief Financial Officer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX