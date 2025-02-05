CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.0410 against the euro and a 9-day low of 1.2506 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0371 and 1.2475, respectively.Against the yen and Swiss franc, the greenback slid to nearly a 2-month low of 153.08 and a 1-week low of 0.9029 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 154.15 and 0.9054, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to an 8-day low of 0.6274 and a 5-day low of 0.5675 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6250 and 0.5647, respectively.The greenback edged down to 1.4306 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4339.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.42 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX