BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a global analytics software leader, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $152.5 million, or $6.14 per share, versus $121.1 million, or $4.80 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $194.0 million versus $122.1 million in the prior year period.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $143.8 million versus $121.2 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $5.79 versus $4.81 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $186.8 million for the current quarter versus $120.8 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $440.0 million for the quarter as compared to $382.1 million reported in the prior year period, an increase of 15%.

"We had a good start to our fiscal year, with strong top and bottom-line growth," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We reiterate our fiscal year 2025 guidance, which includes double-digit percentage growth for both revenue and earnings."

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 for the company's two operating segments were as follows:

Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $235.7 million in the first quarter, compared to $192.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 23%. B2B revenue increased 30%, driven largely by higher unit prices and an increase in volume of mortgage originations. B2C revenue increased 3% from the prior year period due to increased revenue from our indirect channel partners.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $235.7 million in the first quarter, compared to $192.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 23%. B2B revenue increased 30%, driven largely by higher unit prices and an increase in volume of mortgage originations. B2C revenue increased 3% from the prior year period due to increased revenue from our indirect channel partners. Software revenues, which include the company's analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $204.3 million in the first quarter, compared to $189.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%, mainly due to increased recurring revenue and license revenue. Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 6% year-over-year, consisting of 20% platform ARR growth and 1% growth in non-platform. The Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 105% on December 31, 2024, with platform software at 112% and non-platform software at 100%.

Outlook

We reiterate the following guidance for fiscal 2025:

Fiscal 2025 Guidance Revenues $1.98 billion GAAP Net Income $624 million GAAP EPS $25.05 Non-GAAP Net Income $712 million Non-GAAP EPS $28.58

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on February 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its first quarter fiscal 2025 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on our Past Events page through February 4, 2026.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the U.S. and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of macroeconomic conditions on FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,254 $ 150,667 Accounts receivable, net 350,924 426,642 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,658 40,104 Total current assets 595,836 617,413 Marketable securities 45,925 45,289 Property and equipment, net 43,018 38,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,309 29,580 Goodwill 775,551 782,752 Other assets 217,969 204,385 Total assets $ 1,706,608 $ 1,717,884 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 73,852 $ 102,285 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 77,109 106,103 Deferred revenue 165,359 156,897 Current maturities on debt 15,000 15,000 Total current liabilities 331,320 380,285 Long-term debt 2,406,100 2,194,021 Operating lease liabilities 20,881 21,963 Other liabilities 86,471 84,294 Total liabilities 2,844,772 2,680,563 Stockholders' deficit (1,138,164 ) (962,679 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,706,608 $ 1,717,884

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues: On-premises and SaaS software $ 186,011 $ 168,668 Professional services 18,282 21,279 Scores 235,675 192,112 Total revenues 439,968 382,059 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 87,345 83,461 Research and development 45,145 42,635 Selling, general and administrative 127,950 104,329 Amortization of intangible assets - 275 Total operating expenses 260,440 230,700 Operating income 179,528 151,359 Other expense, net (29,399 ) (20,769 ) Income before income taxes 150,129 130,590 Income tax provision (benefit) (2,399 ) 9,525 Net income $ 152,528 $ 121,065 Earnings per share: Basic $ 6.26 $ 4.89 Diluted $ 6.14 $ 4.80 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 24,378 24,764 Diluted 24,827 25,219

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 152,528 $ 121,065 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,535 2,824 Share-based compensation 40,654 31,574 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,235 ) (30,343 ) Other, net (1,485 ) (3,000 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 193,997 122,120 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (841 ) (1,361 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (6,330 ) - Net activity from marketable securities (1,771 ) (1,057 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,942 ) (2,418 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loans 275,000 170,000 Payments on revolving line of credit and term loans (63,750 ) (70,750 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 3,261 4,499 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (196,126 ) (131,911 ) Repurchases of common stock (162,581 ) (71,704 ) Other, net (22 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (144,218 ) (99,866 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7,250 ) 3,807 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 33,587 23,643 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 150,667 136,778 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 184,254 $ 160,421

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income $ 152,528 $ 121,065 Amortization of intangible assets - 275 Share-based compensation expense 40,654 31,574 Income tax adjustments (9,863 ) (7,915 ) Excess tax benefit (39,530 ) (23,775 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 143,789 $ 121,224 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.14 $ 4.80 Amortization of intangible assets - 0.01 Share-based compensation expense 1.64 1.25 Income tax adjustments (0.40 ) (0.31 ) Excess tax benefit (1.59 ) (0.94 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.79 $ 4.81 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 193,997 $ 122,120 Capital expenditures (7,171 ) (1,361 ) Free cash flow $ 186,826 $ 120,759 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (Unaudited) Fiscal 2025 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) GAAP net income $ 624 Share-based compensation expense 157 Income tax adjustments (39 ) Excess tax benefit (30 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 712 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 25.05 Share-based compensation expense 6.31 Income tax adjustments (1.58 ) Excess tax benefit (1.20 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 28.58 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

