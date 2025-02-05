Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 | ISIN: FR0000120271 | Ticker-Symbol: TOTB
Tradegate
05.02.25
11:42 Uhr
57,80 Euro
+0,98
+1,72 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,8057,8211:44
57,8157,8211:44