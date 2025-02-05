PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

4Q24 Change

vs 3Q24 2024 Change

vs 2023 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1) - in billions of dollars (B$) 4.4 +8% 18.3 -21% - in dollars per share 1.90 +9% 7.77 -17% Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$) 4.0 +72% 15.8 -26% Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$) 10.5 +5% 43.1 -14% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO)(1) (B$) 7.2 +5% 29.9 -17% Cash flow from operating activities (B$) 12.5 +74% 30.9 -24%

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on February 4, 2025, to approve the 4th quarter and the full-year 2024 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:

"During the fourth quarter, TotalEnergies leveraged its multi-energy integrated model, benefiting notably from strong performance in Integrated LNG and Integrated Power, with $4.4 billion of adjusted net income, up 8% compared to the third quarter, and $7.2 billion of CFFO, up 5%.

In 2024, TotalEnergies reported adjusted net income of $18.3 billion and cash flow of $29.9 billion in a softer environment mainly affected by a sharp decline in refining margins, after two exceptional years. 2024 IFRS net income was $15.8 billion (€14.6 billion). The Company achieved nearly a 15% return on average capital employed in 2024, the best among the majors for the third consecutive year. TotalEnergies continued to implement its balanced growth strategy in a disciplined manner by investing $17.8 billion in 2024, of which one third was in new Oil & Gas projects and $4.8 billion in low-carbon energies, including $3.9 billion in Integrated Power. With $8 billion in share buybacks*, payout reached 50% of cash flow. TotalEnergies ended the year with gearing below 10%, highlighting the Company's strong financial health.

In the Oil & Gas business, fourth quarter production was 2.43 Mboe/d, benefiting from the ramp up of projects commencing in 2024. With oil prices down $5/b compared to previous quarter, partially offset by higher gas prices, Exploration & Production delivered a strong quarter, with adjusted net operating income of $2.3 billion and cash flow of $3.9 billion. In 2024, TotalEnergies achieved five major projects start-ups (Mero-2 and Mero-3 in Brazil, Anchor in the United States, Fenix in Argentina and Tyra in Denmark) that support 2025 production growth of more than 3%. Exploration & Production generated adjusted net operating income of $10 billion and cash flow of $17 billion. During the year, the Company sanctioned major oil projects in Suriname, Brazil and Angola, driving an outstanding reserves replacement ratio (157%) and a proved reserves life index greater than 12 years, reflecting the depth of TotalEnergies' Upstream portfolio. In 2024, TotalEnergies confirmed its low cost and low emission O&G model, with operating costs below $5/boe and GHG emissions† and notably methane emissions down 3% and 15%, respectively, over the year.

Integrated LNG results meaningfully increased sequentially with adjusted net operating income and cash flow of $1.4 billion, up 35% and 63%, respectively, compared to the third quarter, driven by 6% production growth, average LNG prices above $10/Mbtu and LNG trading performance back to the level of the fourth quarter 2023, taking advantage of higher market volatility. For full-year 2024, Integrated LNG generated adjusted net operating income and cash flow of $4.9 billion. The Company enriched its portfolio in 2024 with the launch of Marsa LNG in Oman, Ubeta in Nigeria, the Sapura OMV acquisition in Malaysia and the acquisition of dry gas assets in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas. Moreover, TotalEnergies continued to successfully market its LNG volumes by signing several new medium-term sales contracts (6 Mt/ year) in Asia, mostly Brent-indexed.

During the fourth quarter, Integrated Power continued its track record of strong performance throughout the year with a higher adjusted net operating income of $575 million and cash flow of $604 million. Full-year 2024 cash flow totaled $2.6 billion, up 19% year-on-year and in line with annual Company guidance, and with a ROACE of 10%. Net electricity production increased 23% year-on-year to 41 TWh and contributed to reducing the average lifecycle carbon intensity of all energy products sold by the Company to its clients (-17% vs. 2015). During 2024, TotalEnergies continued to deploy its differentiated Integrated Power model in key targeted markets through strategic acquisitions: Quadra Energy and VSB that strengthen the Company's position in Germany, and gas-fired power plants in the United States and the United Kingdom that further enhance the Company's flexible generation capacity. Thanks to its portfolio, TotalEnergies anticipates growing power production to more than 50 TWh in 2025, equivalent to 10% of its hydrocarbon production.

During the fourth quarter, in a globally weak margin environment, Downstream adjusted net operating income was $680 million, up 12%, and cash flow was $1.4 billion, up 15%, following a $10/t increase in European refining margins. Full-year 2024 adjusted net operating income was $3.5 billion, down from 2023 levels due to a sharp decline (-44%) in European refining margins and downgraded operations in some units. Importantly, cash flow remained above $6 billion, demonstrating the resilience of the Company's integrated Downstream model.

In view of the free cash flow growth outlook and share buybacks executed in 2024 (5% of the share capital), the Board of Directors will propose at the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 23, 2025, the distribution of a final 2024 dividend of €0.85/share, resulting in an increase of 7% for the 2024 dividend to €3.22/share, compared to the 2023 dividend. Furthermore, the Board of Directors confirmed a shareholder return policy for 2025 targeting >40% CFFO payout, which will combine interim dividends increasing by 7.6% to €0.85/share and $2 billion of share buybacks per quarter, a level which will be pursued under reasonable market conditions."

1. Highlights (2)

Upstream

Closing of the acquisition of the Upstream gas assets of SapuraOMV, in Malaysia

Production start-up of the Mero-3 oil field, for 180,000 b/d, in Brazil

Launch, as part of GGIP, of the construction of an early gas treatment unit to stop flaring and supply gas-fired power plants in Iraq

Integrated LNG

Signature of an LNG sales contract for 2 Mt/year over 15 years with Sinopec delivered in China from 2028

Integrated Power

Signature of an acquisition agreement of VSB, a German renewable energy developer

Sale of a 50% interest in a 2 GW solar and BESS portfolio in the United States

Sale of a 50% interest in West Burton CCGT to EPUKI, an affiliate of EPH, in the United Kingdom

Award of a 300 MW solar project to TotalEnergies and Aljomaih Energy and Water Company, in Saudi Arabia

Signature of an agreement with OQ Alternative Energy to develop 300 MW of renewable energy projects, in Oman

Signature of a Clean Firm Power contract with STMicroelectronics for 1.5 TWh over 15 years

Decarbonization and low-carbon molecules

Decision to deploy continuous, real-time methane emissions detection equipment on all TotalEnergies operated upstream assets

Launch by Northern Endurance Partnership of the first CCS project in the UK (TotalEnergies, 10%)

Launch of a renewable hydrogen production project (bio H 2 ) with Air Liquide at La Mède platform

2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements (1)

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 10,529 10,048 +5% 11,696 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 43,143 50,030 -14% 4,992 4,635 +8% 5,724 Adjusted net operating income from business segments 20,566 25,107 -18% 2,305 2,482 -7% 2,802 Exploration & Production 10,004 10,942 -9% 1,432 1,063 +35% 1,456 Integrated LNG 4,869 6,200 -21% 575 485 +19% 527 Integrated Power 2,173 1,853 +17% 318 241 +32% 633 Refining & Chemicals 2,160 4,654 -54% 362 364 -1% 306 Marketing & Services 1,360 1,458 -7% 706 706 - 597 Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 2,669 3,000 -11% 41.3% 38.0% - 37.7% Effective tax rate (3) 39.4% 37.5% - 4,406 4,074 +8% 5,226 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) (1) 18,264 23,176 -21% 1.90 1.74 +9% 2.16 Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (4) 7.77 9.40 -17% 1.78 1.58 +13% 2.02 Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros) (5) 7.18 8.70 -17% 2,282 2,310 -1% 2,387 Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,315 2,434 -5% 3,956 2,294 +72% 5,063 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 15,758 21,384 -26% 3,839 4,102 -6% 6,139 Organic investments (1) 16,423 18,126 -9% 24 1,662 -99% (5,404) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 1,406 (1,289) ns 3,863 5,764 -33% 735 Net investments (1) 17,829 16,837 +6% 7,151 6,821 +5% 8,500 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 29,917 35,946 -17% 7,398 7,009 +6% 8,529 Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) (1) 30,614 36,451 -16% 12,507 7,171 +74% 16,150 Cash flow from operating activities 30,854 40,679 -24% Gearing (1) of 8.3% at December 31, 2024 vs. 12.9% at September 30, 2024 and 5.0% at December 31, 2023

3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production

3.1 Environment - liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 74.7 80.3 -7% 84.3 Brent ($/b) 80.8 82.6 -2% 3.0 2.2 +34% 2.9 Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 2.4 2.7 -9% 13.6 11.5 +18% 13.6 TTF ($/Mbtu) 11.0 13.1 -16% 14.0 13.0 +7% 15.2 JKM ($/Mbtu) 11.9 13.8 -14% 71.8 77.0 -7% 80.2 Average price of liquids (6),(7) ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 77.1 76.2 +1% 6.26 5.78 +8% 6.17 Average price of gas (6),(8) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 5.54 6.64 -16% 10.37 9.91 +5% 10.28 Average price of LNG (6),(9) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 9.80 10.76 -9% 25.9 15.4 +68% 52.6 European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) (6),(10) ($/t) 39.5 71.0 -44%

3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions (11)

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Scope 1+2 emissions (MtCO2e) 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 9.6 8.8 +9% 7.9 Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (12) 34.3 34.6 -1% 7.9 7.4 +7% 7.2 of which Oil & Gas 29.4 30.3 -3% 1.7 1.4 +21% 0.7 of which CCGT 4.9 4.3 +14% 12.2 11.7 +4% 11.5 Scope 1+2 - equity share 46.4 48.9 -5% 4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Methane emissions (ktCH4) 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 7 7 - 9 Methane emissions from operated facilities 29 34 -15% 9 8 +13% 11 Methane emissions - equity share 33 40 -18% Estimated quarterly emissions.

In 2024, Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations amounted to 34.3 million tons CO2e.

2024 methane emissions from operated facilities were down 15% compared to 2023 mainly due to a continuous decrease in flaring and fugitive emissions in Exploration & Production, which were down 55% compared to the 2020 reference level, reaching the objective of -50% one year early. In 2025, TotalEnergies therefore reinforces its ambition through a new methane emissions reduction objective of -60% vs. 2020.

2024 Scope 3 (13) Category 11 emissions are estimated to be 347 Mt CO 2 e vs. 355 Mt CO 2 e in 2023.

3.3 Production (14)

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Hydrocarbon production 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 2,427 2,409 +1% 2,462 Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,434 2,483 -2% 1,292 1,324 -2% 1,341 Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,314 1,388 -5% 1,135 1,086 +5% 1,121 Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,120 1,095 +2% 2,427 2,409 +1% 2,462 Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,434 2,483 -2% 1,445 1,466 -1% 1,506 Liquids (kb/d) 1,468 1,550 -5% 5,323 5,093 +5% 5,158 Gas (Mcf/d) 5,211 5,028 +4%

Hydrocarbon production was 2,434 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, up 2% year-on-year (excluding the Canada disposal representing 3.5%) and was comprised of:

+3% due to start-ups and ramp-ups, including Mero-2 and Mero-3 in Brazil, Absheron in Azerbaijan, Bloc 10 in Oman, Tommeliten Alpha in Norway, Akpo West in Nigeria, Fenix in Argentina and Anchor in the United States,

+1% due to higher availability of production facilities,

+1% portfolio effect related to entry into the producing fields of SARB Umm Lulu in the United Arab Emirates and Ratawi in Iraq and to the acquisition of interests in the Eagle Ford shale gas plays in Texas,

-3% due to the natural field declines.

4. Analysis of business segments

4.1 Exploration & Production

4.1.1 Production

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Hydrocarbon production 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 1,933 1,944 -1% 1,998 EP (kboe/d) 1,947 2,034 -4% 1,385 1,414 -2% 1,448 Liquids (kb/d) 1,408 1,492 -6% 2,924 2,830 +3% 2,946 Gas (Mcf/d) 2,880 2,900 -1%

4.1.2 Results

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 2,305 2,482 -7% 2,802 Adjusted net operating income 10,004 10,942 -9% 207 183 +13% 130 including adjusted income from equity affiliates 742 539 +38% 50.5% 45.1% - 47.7% Effective tax rate (15) 47.8% 50.0% - 2,104 2,330 -10% 3,117 Organic investments (1) 9,060 10,232 -11% (258) (42) ns (4,306) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (207) (2,706) ns 1,846 2,288 -19% (1,189) Net investments (1) 8,853 7,526 +18% 3,945 4,273 -8% 4,690 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 17,049 19,126 -11% 4,500 4,763 -6% 5,708 Cash flow from operating activities 17,388 18,531 -6%

In the fourth quarter 2024, for Exploration & Production:

adjusted net operating income was $2,305 million, down 7% quarter-to-quarter, driven by lower oil prices that were partially compensated by increased production and higher gas realizations,

cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $3,945 million, down 8% quarter-to-quarter for the same reasons.

In 2024, adjusted net operating income was $10,004 million, down 9% year-on-year, and cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $17,049 million, down 11% year-on-year, mainly driven by lower oil and gas prices and by the impact of the disposal of the Canadian oil sands assets.

4.2 Integrated LNG

4.2.1 Production

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Hydrocarbon production for LNG 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 494 465 +6% 464 Integrated LNG (kboe/d) 487 449 +8% 60 52 +14% 58 Liquids (kb/d) 60 58 +3% 2,399 2,263 +6% 2,212 Gas (Mcf/d) 2,331 2,128 +10% 4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 10.8 9.5 +14% 11.8 Overall LNG sales 39.8 44.3 -10% 3.8 3.8 +1% 4.0 incl. Sales from equity production* 15.5 15.2 +1% 9.4 8.4 +11% 10.8 incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases 34.7 40.1 -14% * The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.

Hydrocarbon production for LNG in the fourth quarter was up 6% quarter-to-quarter, notably due to the end of unplanned maintenance at Ichthys LNG, which occurred in the third quarter.

LNG sales, although down year-on-year reflecting lower LNG demand in Europe, were up 14% quarter-to-quarter, notably due to increased spot volumes in a context of seasonal inventory replenishment.

4.2.2 Results

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars, except the average price of LNG 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 10.37 9.91 +5% 10.28 Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu) *

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 9.80 10.76 -9% 1,432 1,063 +35% 1,456 Adjusted net operating income 4,869 6,200 -21% 525 538 -2% 500 including adjusted income from equity affiliates 1,978 2,103 -6% 554 451 +23% 790 Organic investments (1) 2,169 2,063 +5% 1,116 65 x17.2 48 Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 1,367 1,096 +25% 1,670 516 x3.2 838 Net investments (1) 3,536 3,159 +12% 1,447 888 +63% 1,763 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 4,903 7,293 -33% 2,214 830 x2.7 2,702 Cash flow from operating activities 5,185 8,442 -39% * Sales in $ / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates. Does not include LNG trading activities.

In the fourth quarter 2024, for Integrated LNG:

adjusted net operating income was $1,432 million, up 35% on the quarter, driven by higher hydrocarbon production for LNG, an average LNG selling price above $10/Mbtu and LNG trading results benefitting from higher market volatility,

cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,447 million, up 63% on the quarter for the same reasons and due to a positive timing effect in dividend payments from some equity affiliates of around $150 million.

In 2024, for Integrated LNG:

adjusted net operating income was $4,869 million, down 21% year-on-year, mainly due to lower average LNG selling prices and low market volatility during the first three quarters that impacted gas trading results,

cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $4,903 million, down 33% year-on-year for the same reasons.

4.3 Integrated Power

4.3.1 Productions, capacities, clients and sales

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Integrated Power 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 11.4 11.1 +2% 8.0 Net power production (TWh) * 41.1 33.4 +23% 6.5 6.7 -4% 5.5 o/w production from renewables 26.0 18.9 +38% 4.9 4.4 +12% 2.5 o/w production from gas flexible capacities 15.1 14.5 +4% 21.5 21.6 -1% 17.3 Portfolio of power generation net installed capacity (GW) ** 21.5 17.3 +24% 15.1 14.5 +4% 13.0 o/w renewables 15.1 13.0 +16% 6.5 7.1 -9% 4.3 o/w gas flexible capacities 6.5 4.3 +50% 97.2 89.6 +9% 80.1 Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) **,*** 97.2 80.1 +21% 26.0 24.2 +8% 22.4 o/w installed capacity 26.0 22.4 +16% 6.1 6.0 +1% 5.9 Clients power - BtB and BtC (Million) ** 6.1 5.9 +2% 2.8 2.8 - 2.8 Clients gas - BtB and BtC (Million) ** 2.8 2.8 - 13.8 10.9 +26% 13.9 Sales power - BtB and BtC (TWh) 50.7 52.1 -3% 30.1 13.9 x2.2 30.7 Sales gas - BtB and BtC (TWh) 98.6 100.9 -2% * Solar, wind, hydroelectric and gas flexible capacities. ** End of period data. *** Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity.

Net power production was 11.4 TWh in the fourth quarter 2024, up 2% on the quarter due to the seasonal increase in power production from flexible capacities in Europe.

Over the year, net power production was up 23%, at 41 TWh. Notably, production from renewables increased 38% and accounted for more than 60% of the electricity generated.

Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 26 GW at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, up 1.8 GW quarter-to-quarter.

4.3.2 Results

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 575 485 +19% 527 Adjusted net operating income 2,173 1,853 +17% (25) 29 ns 21 including adjusted income from equity affiliates - 137 -100% 109 707 -85% 674 Organic investments (1) 2,355 2,582 -9% (662) 1,529 ns 532 Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 1,514 2,363 -36% (553) 2,236 ns 1,206 Net investments (1) 3,869 4,945 -22% 604 636 -5% 705 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 2,555 2,152 +19% 1,201 373 x3.2 638 Cash flow from operating activities 2,972 3,573 -17%

In the fourth quarter 2024, Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $575 million, up 19% quarter-to-quarter.

In 2024, Integrated Power adjusted net operating income and cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) were $2,173 million and $2,555 million, respectively, up nearly 20% year-on-year and in line with growth in the business. These results demonstrate the relevance of the integrated model, with all segments of the value chain contributing to achieving annual guidance (> $2.5 billion CFFO).

4.4 Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)

4.4.1 Results

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 680 605 +12% 939 Adjusted net operating income 3,520 6,112 -42% 1,013 561 +81% 1,504 Organic investments (1) 2,662 3,105 -14% (172) 112 ns (1,679) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (1,262) (2,042) ns 841 673 +25% (175) Net investments (1) 1,400 1,063 +32% 1,356 1,177 +15% 1,692 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 6,079 8,171 -26% 4,610 1,145 x4 6,584 Cash flow from operating activities 6,709 9,914 -32%

4.5 Refining & Chemicals

4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Refinery throughput and utilization rate 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 1,432 1,539 -7% 1,381 Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,472 1,436 +2% 424 451 -6% 444 France 422 414 +2% 541 625 -13% 582 Rest of Europe 605 592 +2% 467 463 +1% 355 Rest of world 446 431 +3% 82% 86% 79% Utilization rate based on crude only* 83% 81% * Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year, excluding the African refinery SIR (divested) from 3rd quarter 2024 and the African refinery Natref (divested) during the 4th quarter 2024.

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 1,233 1,314 -6% 1,114 Monomers* (kt) 5,082 4,896 +4% 1,080 1,167 -7% 985 Polymers (kt) 4,433 4,130 +7% 79% 85% 60% Steam cracker utilization rate** 79% 69% * Olefins. ** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year, excluding Lavera (divested) from 2nd quarter 2024.

Refining throughput was down 7% quarter-to-quarter mainly due to a turnaround at the Leuna refinery in Germany.

Over 2024, the utilization rate based on crude was 83%, below the annual objective of 85% due to unplanned shutdowns notably at the Normandy and Donges platforms, in France as well as at the Port-Arthur refinery in the United States.

4.5.2 Results

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars, except ERM 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 25.9 15.4 +68% 52.6 European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) ($/t) * 39.5 71.0 -44% 318 241 +32% 633 Adjusted net operating income 2,160 4,654 -54% 581 329 +77% 1,002 Organic investments (1) 1,711 2,040 -16% (92) 34 ns (11) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (173) (118) ns 489 363 +35% 991 Net investments (1) 1,538 1,922 -20% 822 530 +55% 1,173 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 3,760 5,853 -36% 3,832 564 x6.8 4,825 Cash flow from operating activities 3,808 7,957 -52% * This market indicator for European refining, calculated based on public market prices ($/t), uses a basket of crudes, petroleum product yields and variable costs representative of the European refining system of TotalEnergies. Does not include oil trading activities.

In the fourth quarter 2024, for Refining & Chemicals:

adjusted net operating income was $318 million, up 32% quarter-to-quarter, thanks to a $10/t increase in European refining margins,

cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $822 million, up 55% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons and thanks to dividends received from equity affiliates during the quarter.

In 2024, for Refining & Chemicals, adjusted net operating income and cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) were both down, amounting to $2,160 million and $3,760 million, respectively, reflecting lower refining margins in Europe and the Rest of the World.

4.6 Marketing & Services

4.6.1 Petroleum product sales

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Sales in kb/d* 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 1,312 1,383 -5% 1,341 Total Marketing & Services sales 1,342 1,375 -2% 724 795 -9% 755 Europe 752 776 -3% 587 588 - 587 Rest of world 591 599 -1% * Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.

Sales of petroleum products in the fourth quarter 2024 were down 5% quarter-to-quarter, mainly due to seasonality of European fuel demand.

4.6.2 Results

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 362 364 -1% 306 Adjusted net operating income 1,360 1,458 -7% 432 232 +86% 502 Organic investments (1) 951 1,065 -11% (80) 78 ns (1,668) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (1,089) (1,924) ns 352 310 +14% (1,166) Net investments (1) (138) (859) ns 534 647 -17% 519 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 2,319 2,318 - 778 581 +34% 1,759 Cash flow from operating activities 2,901 1,957 +48%

Marketing & Services adjusted net operating income was stable quarter-to-quarter at $362 million and cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $534 million.

5. TotalEnergies results

5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from business segments was:

$4,992 million in the fourth quarter 2024 versus $4,635 million in the third quarter 2024, mainly due to increases in hydrocarbon production, gas prices and refining margins that were partially offset by lower oil prices,

$20,566 million in 2024 versus $25,107 million in 2023, linked to lower oil & gas prices and refining margins and to low market volatility impacting gas & LNG trading.

5.2 Adjusted net income (1) (TotalEnergies share)

TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $4,406 million in the fourth quarter 2024 versus $4,074 million in the third quarter 2024, for the same reasons.

Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value.

Adjustments to net income were ($ 0.5) billion in the fourth quarter 2024, consisting mainly of:

($0.4) billion related to impairments,

$0.2 billion in inventory effects,

($0.3) billion related to the effect of changes in fair value.

TotalEnergies' average tax rate was:

41.3% in the fourth quarter 2024 versus 38.0% in the third quarter 2024, notably due to the higher relative weight of highly taxed North Sea assets in Exploration & Production,

39.4% in 2024 versus 37.5% a year ago, notably due to a higher weight of Exploration & Production in the Company's results.

5.3 Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:

$1.90 in the fourth quarter 2024, based on 2,282 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $1.74 in the third quarter 2024,

$7.77 in 2024, based on 2,315 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $9.40 in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the number of diluted shares was 2,270 million.

As part of its shareholder return policy, TotalEnergies repurchased:

32.9 million shares for cancellation in the fourth quarter 2024 for $2 billion,

121 million shares for cancellation in 2024 for $8 billion.

5.4 Acquisitions - asset sales

Acquisitions were:

$1,233 million in the fourth quarter 2024, primarily related to Sapura OMV in Malaysia and interests in dry gas fields operated by Lewis Energy in the Eagle Ford in Texas,

$4,646 million in 2024, related to the above acquisitions as well as the acquisitions of a 20% interest from Lewis Energy Group in the Dorado (Eagle Ford) gas field in Texas, the German renewable energy aggregator Quadra Energy, 1.5 GW of flexible gas capacity in Texas, 1.3 GW of flexible gas capacity in the United Kingdom and interest in offshore wind in Germany in 2023 and in The Netherlands in 2024.

Divestments were:

$1,209 million in the fourth quarter 2024, primarily related to the farm down of renewable and flexible assets in the United States, the sale of a 50% interest in the West Burton plant in the United Kingdom as well as the sales of TotalEnergies EP Brunei, TotalEnergies' interest in Total PARCO in Pakistan and a minority interest in the Natref refinery in South Africa.

$3,240 million in 2024, related to the above divestments as well as to the closing of the retail network transaction with Alimentation Couche-Tard in Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands, the sale of a 15% interest in Absheron in Azerbaijan, the farm down of the Seagreen offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom, and the sale of petrochemical assets in Lavera, France.

5.5 Net cash flow (1)

TotalEnergies' net cash flow was:

$3,288 million in the fourth quarter 2024 versus $1,057 million in the third quarter, reflecting the $330 million increase in CFFO and the $1,901 million decrease in net investments to $3,863 million in the fourth quarter 2024.

$12,088 million in 2024 versus $19,109 million in 2023, reflecting the $6,029 million decrease in CFFO and the $992 million increase in net investments to $17,829 million in 2024.

2024 cash flow from operating activities was $12,507 million in the fourth quarter 2024 versus CFFO of $7,151 million, which reflects positive variation from a $5.4 billion working capital release, including around $1.5 billion related to exceptional items.

5.6 Profitability

Return on equity was 15.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

In millions of dollars January 1, 2024 October 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Adjusted net income (1) 18,586 19,398 23,450 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 117,835 116,572 115,006 Return on equity (ROE) 15.8% 16.6% 20.4%

Return on average capital employed (1) was 14.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

In millions of dollars January 1, 2024 October 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Adjusted net operating income (1) 19,974 20,701 24,684 Average capital employed (1) 135,174 142,195 130,517 ROACE (1) 14.8% 14.6% 18.9%

6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts

Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to €15,275 million in 2024, compared to €11,232 million in 2023.

7. Annual 2025 Sensitivities (16)

Change Estimated impact on adjusted

net operating income Estimated impact on cash flow from operations Dollar +/- 0.1 $ per € -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price (17) +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.3 B$ +/- 2.8 B$ European gas price - TTF +/- 2 $/Mbtu +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.4 B$ European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.5 B$

8. Outlook

At the beginning of 2025, Brent prices remain volatile between $70 and $80/b, supported by the willingness of OPEC+ countries to balance oil markets that are facing strong supply growth from non-OPEC countries (US, Guyana, Brazil). According to the IEA, global oil demand is anticipated to grow by 1.1 Mb/d in 2025, up from a 0.8 Mb/d increase in 2024.

European gas prices increased at the end of 2024 and forward markets currently expect prices to be above $13/Mbtu in the first quarter of 2025, supported by high winter consumption and rapid inventory declines in Europe in the context of the interruption of Russian imports via Ukraine. Gas markets should remain in tension in 2025 due to very limited expected capacity additions related to delays of some projects. TotalEnergies expects more than 40 Mt of LNG sales in 2025. Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in the recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates its average LNG selling price will be above $10/Mbtu in the first quarter 2025.

In 2025, TotalEnergies anticipates its hydrocarbon production will grow more than 3%, benefiting from the ramp-up of 2024 start-ups and production start-ups, notably Ballymore in the Gulf of Mexico and Mero-4 in Brazil.

First quarter 2025 hydrocarbon production is expected to be between 2.5 and 2.55 Mboe/d thanks to the ramp-up of 2024 start-ups and the closing of the acquisitions of SapuraOMV in Malaysia and of interests in the Eagle Ford shale gas play in Texas that occurred during the fourth quarter 2024.

The Integrated Power segment is expected to expand in 2025 supported by electricity production growth greater than 20% to reach an annual net electricity generation of more than 50 TWh. Cash flow before working capital (CFFO) is expected to be between $2.5 and $3 billion in 2025.

By combining hydrocarbon and electricity production growth, the Company expects to increase energy production by 5% in 2025. Integrated Power production will represent 10% of hydrocarbon production.

For 2025, TotalEnergies expects net investments of $17 to $17.5 billion, of which $4.5 billion is dedicated to low carbon energies, mostly Integrated Power. Organic investments should amount to approximately $17 billion, focused on core growth projects to achieve 2030 production targets, down from the $18 billion guidance presented during the Strategy & Outlook in October 2024.

* * * *

* * * *

9. Operating information by segment

9.1 Company's production (Exploration & Production + Integrated LNG)

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 589 556 +6% 592 Europe 569 565 +1% 437 452 -3% 451 Africa 450 471 -4% 790 799 -1% 788 Middle East and North Africa 807 764 +6% 401 388 +3% 376 Americas 375 426 -12% 210 214 -2% 256 Asia-Pacific 233 257 -9% 2,427 2,409 +1% 2,462 Total production 2,434 2,483 -2% 369 371 -1% 331 includes equity affiliates 361 335 +8% 4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Liquids production by region (kb/d) 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 228 221 +3% 236 Europe 225 232 -3% 318 329 -3% 328 Africa 325 348 -6% 627 637 -1% 629 Middle East and North Africa 644 612 +5% 193 189 +2% 207 Americas 180 251 -28% 79 90 -13% 106 Asia-Pacific 94 107 -12% 1,445 1,466 -1% 1,506 Total production 1,468 1,550 -5% 151 154 -2% 141 includes equity affiliates 152 150 +2% 4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 1,951 1,812 +8% 1,921 Europe 1,862 1,801 +3% 620 632 -2% 612 Africa 630 614 +3% 889 888 - 881 Middle East and North Africa 894 833 +7% 1,154 1,100 +5% 941 Americas 1,080 975 +11% 709 661 +7% 803 Asia-Pacific 745 805 -7% 5,323 5,093 +5% 5,158 Total production 5,211 5,028 +4% 1,181 1,190 -1% 1,027 includes equity affiliates 1,135 1,004 +13%

9.2 Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 1,820 1,932 -6% 1,789 Europe 1,842 1,734 +6% 614 585 +5% 610 Africa 587 624 -6% 970 1,091 -11% 1,055 Americas 1,021 942 +8% 975 747 +31% 697 Rest of world 768 652 +18% 4,380 4,355 +1% 4,151 Total consolidated sales 4,218 3,953 +7% 343 395 -13% 402 Includes bulk sales 384 405 -5% 2,725 2,578 +6% 2,408 Includes trading 2,492 2,173 +15% 4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 Petrochemicals production* (kt) 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 875 954 -8% 845 Europe 3,719 3,936 -6% 701 765 -8% 528 Americas 2,867 2,366 +21% 737 762 -3% 725 Middle East and Asia 2,929 2,724 +8% * Olefins, polymers.

9.3 Integrated Power

9.3.1 Net power production

4Q24 3Q24 Net power production (TWh) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total France 0.2 0.3 - 1.4 0.0 1.9 0.2 0.1 - 0.6 0.0 0.9 Rest of Europe 0.1 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.0 3.2 0.1 0.4 0.2 1.3 0.1 2.1 Africa 0.0 0.0 - - - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - - - 0.0 Middle East 0.2 - - 0.2 - 0.4 0.2 - - 0.3 - 0.5 North America 0.9 0.5 - 1.1 - 2.5 1.2 0.4 - 2.2 - 3.8 South America 0.1 0.9 - - - 1.1 0.1 1.1 - - - 1.2 India 1.6 0.2 - - - 1.9 1.6 0.4 - - - 2.0 Pacific Asia 0.3 0.0 0.2 - - 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 - - 0.4 Total 3.4 2.5 0.6 4.9 0.1 11.4 4.0 2.4 0.3 4.4 0.1 11.1

9.3.2 Installed power generation net capacity

4Q24 3Q24 Installed power generation net capacity (GW) (18) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total France 0.7 0.4 - 2.6 0.2 4.0 0.6 0.4 - 2.6 0.2 3.7 Rest of Europe 0.6 0.9 0.3 2.1 0.2 4.0 0.3 0.9 0.3 2.7 0.2 4.4 Africa 0.0 - - - - 0.0 0.1 0.0 - - 0.0 0.1 Middle East 0.4 - - 0.3 - 0.8 0.4 - - 0.3 - 0.8 North America 2.3 0.8 - 1.5 0.3 4.9 2.6 0.8 - 1.5 0.4 5.3 South America 0.4 0.9 - - - 1.3 0.4 0.9 - - - 1.2 India 4.8 0.6 - - - 5.3 4.3 0.5 - - - 4.9 Pacific Asia 1.1 0.0 0.2 - - 1.3 1.1 0.0 0.1 - 0.0 1.2 Total 10.3 3.6 0.5 6.5 0.6 21.5 9.8 3.6 0.4 7.1 0.7 21.6

9.3.3 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

4Q24 3Q24 Installed power generation gross capacity from renewables (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 1.2 0.7 - 0.2 2.1 1.1 0.7 - 0.2 2.1 Rest of Europe 0.6 1.1 1.1 0.3 3.1 0.3 1.1 1.1 0.2 2.8 Africa 0.1 - - 0.0 0.1 0.1 - - 0.0 0.1 Middle East 1.2 - - - 1.2 1.2 - - - 1.2 North America 5.4 2.2 - 0.7 8.2 4.9 2.2 - 0.7 7.7 South America 0.4 1.3 - - 1.7 0.4 1.3 - - 1.6 India 6.7 0.6 - - 7.3 6.1 0.6 - - 6.7 Asia-Pacific 1.6 0.0 0.6 0.0 2.2 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.0 2.0 Total 17.2 6.0 1.7 1.1 26.0 15.6 5.9 1.6 1.1 24.2 4Q24 3Q24 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in construction (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Rest of Europe 0.5 0.2 0.8 0.0 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 0.1 1.4 Africa 0.4 0.1 - 0.1 0.6 0.3 - - 0.1 0.4 Middle East 0.1 - - - 0.1 0.1 - - - 0.1 North America 1.2 0.0 - 0.5 1.8 1.7 0.0 - 0.4 2.1 South America 0.4 0.6 - 0.2 1.2 0.3 0.6 - 0.2 1.1 India 3.2 - - - 3.2 3.9 - - - 3.9 Asia-Pacific 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.1 0.1 - 0.2 - 0.3 Total 6.2 1.0 0.8 0.9 8.9 6.9 0.8 1.0 0.7 9.5 4Q24 3Q24 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in development (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 0.9 0.5 - 0.1 1.5 1.1 0.4 - 0.1 1.6 Rest of Europe 4.9 0.7 13.3 2.7 21.6 4.6 0.8 8.9 2.6 16.9 Africa 0.6 0.2 - - 0.8 0.7 0.3 - - 1.0 Middle East 2.3 0.2 - - 2.6 1.8 - - - 1.8 North America 10.3 3.1 4.1 4.4 21.9 8.8 3.3 4.1 4.9 21.0 South America 1.6 1.1 - 0.0 2.8 1.8 1.2 - 0.0 3.0 India 2.3 0.1 - - 2.5 2.2 0.1 - - 2.3 Asia-Pacific 3.4 1.1 3.0 1.2 8.6 3.6 1.1 2.6 1.1 8.4 Total 26.5 7.1 20.4 8.3 62.3 24.4 7.2 15.6 8.7 55.9

10. Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)

10.1 Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)

4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars 2024 2023 3,956 2,294 5,063 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 15,758 21,384 (413) (1,337) 180 Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share) (1,219) (1,105) (25) - 1,844 Gain (loss) on asset sales 1,372 2,047 (6) (10) (51) Restructuring charges (27) (56) (232) (1,100) (1,023) Impairments (1,976) (2,166) (150) (227) (590) Other (588) (930) 216 (359) (535) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost (339) (699) (253) (84) 192 Effect of changes in fair value (948) 12 (450) (1,780) (163) Total adjustments affecting net income (2,506) (1,792) 4,406 4,074 5,226 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 18,264 23,176

10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements

10.2.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 3,956 2,294 +72% 5,063 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 15,758 21,384 -26% 450 1,780 -75% 163 Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share) 2,506 1,792 +40% 4,406 4,074 +8% 5,226 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 18,264 23,176 -21% Adjusted items 65 90 -28% 57 Add: non-controlling interests 322 274 +18% 2,872 2,369 +21% 3,004 Add: income taxes 11,209 12,939 -13% 2,715 3,048 -11% 3,060 Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests 11,667 12,012 -3% 107 103 +4% 115 Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets 389 394 -1% 786 797 -1% 660 Add: financial interest on debt 3,016 2,820 +7% (422) (433) ns (426) Less: financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents (1,724) (1,585) ns 10,529 10,048 +5% 11,696 Adjusted EBITDA 43,143 50,030 -14%

10.2.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 Adjusted items 47,115 47,429 -1% 54,765 Revenues from sales 195,610 218,945 -11% (30,305) (30,856) ns (36,651) Purchases, net of inventory variation (126,000) (142,247) ns (7,094) (7,147) ns (6,956) Other operating expenses (29,485) (29,808) ns (242) (101) ns (174) Exploration costs (528) (575) ns 280 59 x4.7 169 Other income 725 504 +44% (34) (121) ns (150) Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets (317) (288) ns 296 293 +1% 276 Other financial income 1,304 1,221 +7% (193) (214) ns (180) Other financial expense (835) (722) ns 706 706 - 597 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 2,669 3,000 -11% 10,529 10,048 +5% 11,696 Adjusted EBITDA 43,143 50,030 -14% Adjusted items (2,715) (3,048) ns (3,060) Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (11,667) (12,012) ns (107) (103) ns (115) Less: amortization of intangible assets (389) (394) ns (786) (797) ns (660) Less: financial interest on debt (3,016) (2,820) ns 422 433 -3% 426 Add: financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents 1,724 1,585 +9% (2,872) (2,369) ns (3,004) Less: income taxes (11,209) (12,939) ns (65) (90) ns (57) Less: non-controlling interests (322) (274) ns (450) (1,780) ns (163) Add: adjustment (TotalEnergies share) (2,506) (1,792) ns 3,956 2,294 +72% 5,063 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 15,758 21,384 -26%

10.3 Investments - Divestments (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 3,745 5,562 -33% 632 Cash flow used in investing activities (a) 17,332 16,454 +5% - - ns - Other transactions with non-controlling interests (b) - - ns (2) 57 ns 3 Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (c) 29 (2) ns (52) - ns (3) Change in debt from renewable projects financing (d) * (52) 78 ns 152 119 +28% 71 Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts (e) 471 259 +82% 20 26 -23% 32 Expenditures related to carbon credits (f) 49 48 +2% 3,863 5,764 -33% 735 Net investments (a + b + c + d + e + f = g - i + h) 17,829 16,837 +6% 24 1,662 -99% (5,404) of which acquisitions net of assets sales (g-i) 1,406 (1,289) ns 1,233 1,795 -31% 698 Acquisitions (g) 4,646 6,428 -28% 1,209 133 x9.1 6,102 Asset sales (i) 3,240 7,717 -58% 26 - ns - Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) 26 (81) ns 3,839 4,102 -6% 6,139 of which organic investments (h) 16,423 18,126 -9% 122 148 -17% 214 Capitalized exploration 516 1,094 -53% 625 458 +36% 683 Increase in non-current loans 2,210 1,845 +20% (619) (140) ns (91) Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (1,083) (524) ns (26) - ns (3) Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) (26) (3) ns * Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).

10.4 Cash flow (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO), to DACF and to Net cash flow

4Q24 3Q24 4Q24

vs

3Q24 4Q23 In millions of dollars 2024 2023 2024

vs

2023 12,507 7,171 74% 16,150 Cash flow from operating activities (a) 30,854 40,679 -24% 5,072 871 x5.8 8,377 (Increase) decrease in working capital (b) * 1,491 5,526 -73% 282 (464) ns (724) Inventory effect (c) (525) (714) ns - - ns (0) Capital gain from renewable project sales (d) - 81 -100% (2) 57 ns 3 Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates (e) 29 (2) ns 7,151 6,821 +5% 8,500 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (f = a - b - c + d + e) 29,917 35,946 -17% (247) (188) ns (29) Financial charges (697) (505) ns 7,398 7,009 +6% 8,529 Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) 30,614 36,451 -16% 3,839 4,102 -6% 6,139 Organic investments (g) 16,423 18,126 -9% 3,312 2,719 +22% 2,361 Free cash flow after organic investments (f - g) 13,494 17,820 -24% 3,863 5,764 -33% 735 Net investments (h) 17,829 16,837 +6% 3,288 1,057 x3.1 7,765 Net cash flow (f - h) 12,088 19,109 -37% * Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power segments' contracts.

10.5 Gearing ratio

In millions of dollars 12/31/2024 09/30/2024 12/31/2023 Current borrowings * 7,929 11,805 7,869 Other current financial liabilities 664 488 446 Current financial assets *, ** (6,536) (5,780) (6,256) Net financial assets classified as held for sale * 33 204 17 Non-current financial debt * 35,711 37,824 32,722 Non-current financial assets * (1,027) (1,307) (1,229) Cash and cash equivalents (25,844) (25,672) (27,263) Net debt (a) 10,930 17,562 6,306 Shareholders' equity (TotalEnergies share) 117,858 116,059 116,753 Non-controlling interests 2,397 2,557 2,700 Shareholders' equity (b) 120,255 118,616 119,453 Gearing = a / (a+b) 8.3% 12.9% 5.0% Leases (c) 8,272 8,338 8,275 Gearing including leases (a+c) / (a+b+c) 13.8% 17.9% 10.9% * Excludes leases receivables and leases debts. ** Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.

10.6 Return on average capital employed

In millions of dollars Exploration &

Production Integrated

LNG Integrated

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Company Adjusted net operating income 10,004 4,869 2,173 2,160 1,360 19,974 Capital employed at 12/31/2023 63,870 36,048 21,511 6,043 7,674 132,222 Capital employed at 12/31/2024 64,430 41,477 21,739 5,564 6,870 138,125 ROACE 15.6% 12.6% 10.0% 37.2% 18.7% 14.8%

10.7 Payout

In millions of dollars 2024 9M24 2023 Dividend paid (parent company shareholders) 7,717 5,719 7,517 Repayment of treasury shares 7,995 6,018 9,167 Payout ratio 50% 49% 46%

GLOSSARY

Acquisitions net of assets sales is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Acquisitions net of assets sales refer to acquisitions minus assets sales (including other operations with non-controlling interests). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates the allocation of cash flow used for growing the Company's asset base via external growth opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. It refers to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure and compare the Company's profitability with utility companies (energy sector).

Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjusted Net Income (TotalEnergies share) refers to Net Income (TotalEnergies share) less adjustment items to Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and to understand its operating trends by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items.

Adjusted net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. Adjusted Net Operating Income refers to Net Income before net cost of net debt, i.e., cost of net debt net of its tax effects, less adjustment items. Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. Adjusted Net Operating Income can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and understanding its operating trends, by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items and is used to evaluate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) as explained below.

Capital Employed is a non-GAAP financial measure. They are calculated at replacement cost and refer to capital employed (balance sheet) less inventory valuations effect. Capital employed (balance sheet) refers to the sum of the following items: (i) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net, (ii) Investments & loans in equity affiliates, (iii) Other non-current assets, (iv) Working capital which is the sum of: Inventories, net, Accounts receivable, net, other current assets, Accounts payable, Other creditors and accrued liabilities(v) Provisions and other non-current liabilities and (vi) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Capital Employed can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to provide insight on the amount of capital investment used by the Company or its business segments to operate. Capital Employed is used to calculate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE).

Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts, including capital gain from renewable projects sales and including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates.

This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to help understand changes in cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies in a manner that, when viewed in combination with the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business and performance. This performance indicator is used by the Company as a base for its cash flow allocation and notably to guide on the share of its cash flow to be allocated to the distribution to shareholders.

Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. DACF is defined as Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) without financial charges. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it corresponds to the funds theoretically available to the Company for investments, debt repayment and distribution to shareholders, and therefore facilitates comparison of the Company's results of operations with those of other registrants, independent of their capital structure and working capital requirements.

Free cash flow after Organic Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow after Organic Investments, refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Organic Investments. Organic Investments refer to Net Investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other transactions with non-controlling interests. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates operating cash flow generated by the business post allocation of cash for Organic Investments.

Gearing is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is the ratio of total financial liabilities to total equity. Gearing is a Net-debt-to-capital ratio, which is calculated as the ratio of Net debt excluding leases to (Equity + Net debt excluding leases). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to assess the strength of the Company's balance sheet.

Net cash flow (or free cash-flow) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Net cash flow refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Net Investments. Net cash flow can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow generated by the operations of the Company post allocation of cash for Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales (acquisitions - assets sales - other operations with non-controlling interests). This performance indicator corresponds to the cash flow available to repay debt and allocate cash to shareholder distribution or share buybacks.

Net investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Investments refer to Cash flow used in investing activities including other transactions with non-controlling interests, including change in debt from renewable projects financing, including expenditures related to carbon credits, including capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts and excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to illustrate the cash directed to growth opportunities, both internal and external, thereby showing, when combined with the Company's cash flow statement prepared under IFRS, how cash is generated and allocated for uses within the organization. Net Investments are the sum of Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales each of which is described in the Glossary.

Organic investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Organic investments refers to Net Investments, excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. Organic Investments can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow used by the Company to grow its asset base, excluding sources of external growth.

Payout is a non-GAAP financial measure. Payout is defined as the ratio of the dividends and share buybacks for cancellation to the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders as it provides the portion of the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital distributed to the shareholder.

Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) is a non-GAAP financial measure. ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted Net Operating Income to average Capital Employed at replacement cost between the beginning and the end of the period. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure the profitability of the Company's average Capital Employed in its business operations and is used by the Company to benchmark its performance internally and externally with its peers.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) (M$) (a) 4th quarter

2024 3rd quarter

2024 4th quarter

2023 Sales 52,508 52,021 59,237 Excise taxes (5,393) (4,592) (4,472) Revenues from sales 47,115 47,429 54,765 Purchases, net of inventory variation (30,342) (31,425) (37,150) Other operating expenses (7,219) (7,269) (7,166) Exploration costs (242) (572) (174) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,715) (3,392) (3,539) Other income 306 45 2,685 Other expense (341) (374) (802) Financial interest on debt (786) (797) (660) Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents 449 457 439 Cost of net debt (337) (340) (221) Other financial income 319 319 303 Other financial expense (193) (214) (189) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 597 333 (136) Income taxes (2,929) (2,179) (3,339) Consolidated net income 4,019 2,361 5,037 TotalEnergies share 3,956 2,294 5,063 Non-controlling interests 63 67 (26) Earnings per share ($) 1.72 0.97 2.11 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 1.70 0.96 2.09 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) (M$) 4th quarter

2024 3rd quarter

2024 4th quarter

2023 Consolidated net income 4,019 2,361 5,037 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (3) 3 (251) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 142 (141) (17) Tax effect 36 29 42 Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (5,125) 3,151 3,025 Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (4,950) 3,042 2,799 Currency translation adjustment 3,594 (2,457) (3,182) Cash flow hedge 1,732 (13) 701 Variation of foreign currency basis spread (13) (4) (16) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 76 (208) (144) Other (1) 2 3 Tax effect (441) (1) (212) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 4,947 (2,681) (2,850) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (3) 361 (51) Comprehensive income 4,016 2,722 4,986 TotalEnergies share 4,001 2,631 4,995 Non-controlling interests 15 91 (9)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (M$) (a) Year

2024

(unaudited) Year

2023 Sales 214,550 237,128 Excise taxes (18,940) (18,183) Revenues from sales 195,610 218,945 Purchases, net of inventory variation (127,664) (143,041) Other operating expenses (29,860) (30,419) Exploration costs (999) (573) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (12,025) (12,762) Other income 2,112 3,677 Other expense (1,281) (2,396) Financial interest on debt (3,016) (2,820) Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents 1,786 1,801 Cost of net debt (1,230) (1,019) Other financial income 1,403 1,285 Other financial expense (835) (731) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,575 1,845 Income taxes (10,775) (13,301) Consolidated net income 16,031 21,510 TotalEnergies share 15,758 21,384 Non-controlling interests 273 126 Earnings per share ($) 6.74 8.72 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 6.69 8.67

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (M$) Year

2024

(unaudited) Year

2023 Consolidated net income 16,031 21,510 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 20 (114) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 144 (11) Tax effect 46 (11) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (4,163) 2,573 Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (3,953) 2,437 Currency translation adjustment 2,759 (3,277) Cash flow hedge 3,119 2,898 Variation of foreign currency basis spread (32) (11) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (246) (208) Other 1 (2) Tax effect (814) (730) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 4,787 (1,330) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) 834 1,107 Comprehensive income 16,865 22,617 TotalEnergies share 16,636 22,534 Non-controlling interests 229 83

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TotalEnergies (unaudited) (M$) December 31, 2024

(unaudited) September 30, 2024

(unaudited) December 31, 2023 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 34,238 33,891 33,083 Property, plant and equipment, net 109,095 110,125 108,916 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 34,405 33,963 30,457 Other investments 1,665 1,656 1,543 Non-current financial assets 2,305 2,578 2,395 Deferred income taxes 3,202 3,727 3,418 Other non-current assets 4,006 4,170 4,313 Total non-current assets 188,916 190,110 184,125 Current assets Inventories, net 18,868 18,532 19,317 Accounts receivable, net 19,281 18,777 23,442 Other current assets 23,687 21,933 20,821 Current financial assets 6,914 6,151 6,585 Cash and cash equivalents 25,844 25,672 27,263 Assets classified as held for sale 1,977 2,830 2,101 Total current assets 96,571 93,895 99,529 Total assets 285,487 284,005 283,654 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 7,577 7,577 7,616 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 135,496 130,804 126,857 Currency translation adjustment (15,259) (13,793) (13,701) Treasury shares (9,956) (8,529) (4,019) Total shareholders' equity - TotalEnergies share 117,858 116,059 116,753 Non-controlling interests 2,397 2,557 2,700 Total shareholders' equity 120,255 118,616 119,453 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 12,114 11,750 11,688 Employee benefits 1,753 1,890 1,993 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 19,872 20,290 21,257 Non-current financial debt 43,533 45,750 40,478 Total non-current liabilities 77,272 79,680 75,416 Current liabilities Accounts payable 39,932 34,668 41,335 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 35,961 34,716 36,727 Current borrowings 10,024 13,853 9,590 Other current financial liabilities 664 488 446 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 1,379 1,984 687 Total current liabilities 87,960 85,709 88,785 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity 285,487 284,005 283,654

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) (M$) 4th quarter

2024 3rd quarter

2024 4th quarter

2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 4,019 2,361 5,037 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 2,971 4,020 3,815 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 44 (93) (268) (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (66) (3) (2,609) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 99 (13) 940 (Increase) decrease in working capital 5,201 836 8,308 Other changes, net 239 63 927 Cash flow from operating activities 12,507 7,171 16,150 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (3,680) (4,110) (5,076) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (932) (497) (10) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (313) (845) (1,066) Increase in non-current loans (658) (458) (683) Total expenditures (5,583) (5,910) (6,835) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 314 32 2,776 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 654 82 3,333 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 220 37 - Repayment of non-current loans 650 197 94 Total divestments 1,838 348 6,203 Cash flow used in investing activities (3,745) (5,562) (632) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders - - - - Treasury shares (1,977) (2,005) (2,964) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (1,998) (1,963) (1,869) - Non-controlling interests (18) (171) (17) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes 1,165 - - Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (82) (23) (54) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (17) (14) (16) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 91 3,080 (21) Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (4,136) 911 (8,458) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities (965) 760 360 Cash flow from / (used in) financing activities (7,937) 575 (13,039) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 825 2,184 2,479 Effect of exchange rates (653) 277 53 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 25,672 23,211 24,731 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,844 25,672 27,263

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (M$) Year

2024

(unaudited) Year

2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 16,031 21,510 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 13,107 13,818 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 190 813 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (1,497) (3,452) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 124 649 (Increase) decrease in working capital 2,364 6,091 Other changes, net 535 1,250 Cash flow from operating activities 30,854 40,679 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (14,909) (17,722) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (2,439) (1,772) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (2,127) (3,477) Increase in non-current loans (2,275) (1,889) Total expenditures (21,750) (24,860) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 727 3,789 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 2,167 3,561 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 347 490 Repayment of non-current loans 1,177 566 Total divestments 4,418 8,406 Cash flow used in investing activities (17,332) (16,454) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders 521 383 - Treasury shares (7,995) (9,167) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (7,717) (7,517) - Non-controlling interests (322) (311) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (457) (1,081) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (314) (314) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (67) (126) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 7,532 130 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (5,142) (14,289) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities (464) 2,562 Cash flow from / (used in) financing activities (14,425) (29,730) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (903) (5,505) Effect of exchange rates (516) (258) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,263 33,026 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,844 27,263

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TotalEnergies (Unaudited: Year 2024) Common shares issued Paid-in surplus and retained earnings Currency translation adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders' equity -

TotalEnergies share Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2023 2,619,131,285 8,163 123,951 (12,836) (137,187,667) (7,554) 111,724 2,846 114,570 Net income 2023 - - 21,384 - - - 21,384 126 21,510 Other comprehensive Income - - 1,987 (837) - - 1,150 (43) 1,107 Comprehensive Income - - 23,371 (837) - - 22,534 83 22,617 Dividend - - (7,611) - - - (7,611) (311) (7,922) Issuance of common shares 8,002,155 22 361 - - - 383 - 383 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (144,700,577) (9,167) (9,167) - (9,167) Sale of treasury shares (1) - - (396) - 6,463,426 396 - - - Share-based payments - - 291 - - - 291 - 291 Share cancellation (214,881,605) (569) (11,737) - 214,881,605 12,306 - - - Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes - - (1,107) - - - (1,107) - (1,107) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes - - (294) - - - (294) - (294) Other operations with non-controlling interests - - 30 (28) - - 2 85 87 Other items - - (2) - - - (2) (3) (5) As of December 31, 2023 2,412,251,835 7,616 126,857 (13,701) (60,543,213) (4,019) 116,753 2,700 119,453 Net income 2024 - - 15,758 - - - 15,758 273 16,031 Other comprehensive Income - - 2,436 (1,558) - - 878 (44) 834 Comprehensive Income - - 18,194 (1,558) - - 16,636 229 16,865 Dividend - - (7,756) - - - (7,756) (455) (8,211) Issuance of common shares 10,833,187 29 492 - - - 521 - 521 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (120,463,232) (7,995) (7,995) - (7,995) Sale of treasury shares (1) - - (395) - 6,071,266 395 - - - Share-based payments - - 556 - - - 556 - 556 Share cancellation (25,405,361) (68) (1,595) - 25,405,361 1,663 - - - Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes - - (576) - - - (576) - (576) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes - - (272) - - - (272) - (272) Other operations with non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (67) (67) Other items - - (9) - - - (9) (10) (19) As of December 31, 2024 2,397,679,661 7,577 135,496 (15,259) (149,529,818) (9,956) 117,858 2,397 120,255

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 4th quarter 2024

(M$) Exploration & Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,496 2,890 6,137 21,540 20,440 5 - 52,508 Intersegment sales 9,382 2,968 765 7,207 168 70 (20,560) - Excise taxes - - - (193) (5,200) - - (5,393) Revenues from sales 10,878 5,858 6,902 28,554 15,408 75 (20,560) 47,115 Operating expenses (4,754) (4,431) (6,536) (27,616) (14,772) (254) 20,560 (37,803) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (1,853) (326) (28) (250) (227) (31) - (2,715) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 40 548 26 (90) 90 74 - 688 Tax on net operating income (2,163) (288) (70) (139) (215) (60) - (2,935) Adjustments (a) (157) (71) (281) 141 (78) (23) - (469) Adjusted Net operating income 2,305 1,432 575 318 362 (173) - 4,819 Adjustments (a) (469) Net cost of net debt (331) Non-controlling interests (63) Net income - TotalEnergies share 3,956 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair values of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair values of power positions are allocated to the operating income of integrated Power segment. 4th quarter 2024

(M$) Exploration & Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 1,983 1,904 529 630 458 79 - 5,583 Total divestments 295 247 1,038 132 106 20 - 1,838 Cash flow from operating activities 4,500 2,214 1,201 3,832 778 (18) - 12,507

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2024

(M$) Exploration & Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,425 2,350 4,444 22,926 20,872 4 - 52,021 Intersegment sales 9,633 2,017 424 7,927 218 58 (20,277) - Excise taxes - - - (213) (4,379) - - (4,592) Revenues from sales 11,058 4,367 4,868 30,640 16,711 62 (20,277) 47,429 Operating expenses (5,257) (3,393) (4,329) (30,273) (16,082) (209) 20,277 (39,266) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,324) (294) (114) (400) (229) (31) - (3,392) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 47 482 (274) (79) (29) (38) - 109 Tax on net operating income (1,879) (250) (66) 40 (102) 117 - (2,140) Adjustments (a) (837) (151) (400) (313) (95) (23) - (1,819) Adjusted Net operating income 2,482 1,063 485 241 364 (76) - 4,559 Adjustments (a) (1,819) Net cost of net debt (379) Non-controlling interests (67) Net income - TotalEnergies share 2,294 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair values of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair values of power positions are allocated to the operating income of integrated Power segment. 3rd quarter 2024

(M$) Exploration & Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 2,251 599 2,291 388 329 52 - 5,910 Total divestments 90 99 70 69 19 1 - 348 Cash flow from operating activities 4,763 830 373 564 581 60 - 7,171

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 4th quarter 2023

(M$) Exploration & Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,622 3,050 7,350 24,372 22,826 17 - 59,237 Intersegment sales 10,630 3,651 1,276 8,796 157 26 (24,536) - Excise taxes - - - (216) (4,256) - - (4,472) Revenues from sales 12,252 6,701 8,626 32,952 18,727 43 (24,536) 54,765 Operating expenses (5,084) (5,289) (7,787) (32,367) (18,289) (210) 24,536 (44,490) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,334) (440) (97) (394) (236) (38) - (3,539) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (370) 560 (17) (158) 1,917 (71) - 1,861 Tax on net operating income (2,371) (217) (156) 76 (718) 91 - (3,295) Adjustments (a) (709) (141) 42 (524) 1,095 (7) - (244) Adjusted Net operating income 2,802 1,456 527 633 306 (178) - 5,546 Adjustments (a) (244) Net cost of net debt (265) Non-controlling interests 26 Net income - TotalEnergies share 5,063 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair values of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair values of power positions are allocated to the operating income of integrated Power segment. 4th quarter 2023

(M$) Exploration & Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 3,080 855 1,241 1,011 588 60 - 6,835 Total divestments 4,362 28 32 22 1,754 5 - 6,203 Cash flow from operating activities 5,708 2,702 638 4,825 1,759 518 - 16,150

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) Year 2024

(M$) Exploration & Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 5,655 9,885 22,127 93,515 83,341 27 - 214,550 Intersegment sales 38,546 10,591 2,348 31,480 819 268 (84,052) - Excise taxes - - - (784) (18,156) - - (18,940) Revenues from sales 44,201 20,476 24,475 124,211 66,004 295 (84,052) 195,610 Operating expenses (19,124) (15,530) (22,936) (120,424) (63,551) (1,010) 84,052 (158,523) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (8,001) (1,251) (344) (1,442) (870) (117) - (12,025) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 325 2,051 (837) (114) 1,457 92 - 2,974 Tax on net operating income (8,466) (1,073) (255) (414) (526) 89 - (10,645) Adjustments (a) (1,069) (196) (2,070) (343) 1,154 (59) - (2,583) Adjusted Net operating income 10,004 4,869 2,173 2,160 1,360 (592) - 19,974 Adjustments (a) (2,583) Net cost of net debt (1,360) Non-controlling interests (273) Net income - TotalEnergies share 15,758 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair values of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair values of power positions are allocated to the operating income of integrated Power segment. Year 2024

(M$) Exploration & Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 9,225 3,912 5,328 1,896 1,190 199 - 21,750 Total divestments 840 425 1,431 366 1,328 28 - 4,418 Cash flow from operating activities 17,388 5,185 2,972 3,808 2,901 (1,400) - 30,854