PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production decreased more-than-expected in December after a slight recovery in the prior month, data from the statistical office INSEE revealed on Wednesday.Industrial production dropped 0.4 percent on month in December, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast a monthly decline of 0.1 percent.Within overall output, manufacturing output was 0.7 percent lower than a month ago, led by a 5.4 percent plunge in the manufacture of transport equipment. Meanwhile, the manufacture of food products and beverages showed a growth of 2.8 percent. .Data showed construction output advanced 1.3 percent over the month, and mining and quarrying output was 1.8 percent higher.During the fourth quarter of 2024, total industrial production fell 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and slid 1.2 from the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX