BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The declining trend in Eurozone producer prices ceased at the end of the year as energy costs fell at a slower pace, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.Producer prices remained stagnant in December on an annual basis in January after falling 1.2 percent in November.Among major components of producer prices, energy posted a yearly fall of 1.7 percent but was slower than the 5.1 percent decrease in the prior month.Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew at a stable rate of 1.4 percent, and those for non-durable consumer goods climbed by 2.0 percent. Costs for durable and intermediate goods rose by 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.Excluding energy, producer price inflation held steady at 0.9 percent.On a monthly basis, the producer price index inched up 0.4 percent, following a 1.7 percent rise in November. The expected increase was 0.4 percent.In the EU27, producer prices rose 0.4 percent monthly and by 0.1 percent annually in December.During the year 2024, industrial producer prices in the Eurozone area were 4.2 percent lower compared to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX