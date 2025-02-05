LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Ouen, France-based rail transport solutions provider Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), Wednesday announced a framework agreement for the takeover of the Görlitz site in Germany by KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG (KNDS). The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.The takeover will create a sustainable perspective for the site and around 580 of the 700 employees will find continued employment at Alstom or KNDS. First staff takeovers and the start of production at KNDS is planned for 2025.KNDS plans to produce various assemblies for the LEOPARD 2 battle tank and the PUMA infantry fighting vehicle in Görlitz, as well as modules for a number of variants of the BOXER wheeled armoured vehicle. The transition of the site is expected to be completed in 2027.Production of double-decker railway carriages is currently underway in Görlitz. Various tram orders will either be processed in Görlitz or relocated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX