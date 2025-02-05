WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $585.00 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $169.00 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $1.38 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $4.175 billion from $4.117 billion last year.Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $585.00 Mln. vs. $169.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $4.175 Bln vs. $4.117 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.38 - $1.42 Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 - $6.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX