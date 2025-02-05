Bio-Techne Corporation: Bio-Techne Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Second Quarter FY2025 Highlights

Second quarter organic revenue increased by 9% (9% reported) to $297.0 million.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.22 versus $0.17 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS of $0.42 compared to $0.40 one year ago.

Improving biopharma end-market conditions combined with continued momentum of our cell and gene therapy workflow solutions, led to 8% organic growth in our Protein Sciences Segment (7% reported).

Strong commercial execution in Diagnostics & Spatial Biology led to 12% organic growth (12% reported) in the segment.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic revenue, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"The Bio-Techne team once again executed at a high level and delivered strong second quarter results," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "It is encouraging to see early signs of improvement in the biopharma end-market, which was evident in our cell and gene therapy and protein analysis instrumentation businesses. We delivered this top-line result with a continued focus on profitability, which resulted in a 30.1% adjusted operating margin, an increase of 110 basis points sequentially."

Kelderman added, "The Bio-Techne growth vectors empower the discovery of novel biological insights, the development and manufacturing of advanced therapeutics and, enable precision diagnostics. Our portfolio plays a key role in the healthy aging of global populations. The combination of this unique portfolio with the talented Bio-Techne team positions the Company for continued differentiated financial performance."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

Revenue

Net sales for the second quarter increased 9% to $297.0 million. Organic revenue increased 9% compared to the prior year. Foreign currency exchange and a business held-for-sale did not have a material impact.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.22 per diluted share, versus $0.17 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 25% to $47.4 million, compared to $38.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP operating margin was 16.0%, compared to 13.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Current year GAAP operating margin was favorably impacted by volume leverage and a non-recurring prior year impairment of a business held-for-sale.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $0.42 per diluted share compared to $0.40 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 8% to $88.7 million, compared to $81.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin remained flat at 30.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was impacted by favorable volume leverage offset by re-instatement of incentive compensation accruals.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biopharma and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's second quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $211.6 million, an increase of 7% from $197.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As of December 31, 2023, a business within the Protein Sciences Segment met the criteria as held-for-sale; this held-for-sale business has been excluded from the segment's second quarter fiscal 2025 operating results. The exclusion of fiscal 2025 sales related to this held-for-sale business reduced sales by 1%. Organic revenue growth was 8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign currency exchange not having a material impact. The Protein Sciences segment's operating margin increased to 41.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 40.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The segment's operating margin increased primarily due to volume leverage offset by re-instatement of incentive compensation accruals.

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment develops and provides spatial biology products, carrier screening and oncology kits, as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment also provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's second quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $84.1 million, an increase of 12% from $75.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Organic revenue growth was 12% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign exchange not having a material impact. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's operating margin was 3.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 6.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The segment's operating margin decreased primarily due to re-instatement of incentive compensation accruals, partially offset by favorable volume leverage.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. These non-GAAP measures include:

Organic revenue

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted net earnings

Adjusted tax rate

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

Adjusted EBITDA

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic revenue represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, the impact of businesses held-for-sale, as well as the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from businesses held-for-sale are excluded from our organic revenue calculation starting on the date they become held-for-sale as those revenues will not be comparative in future periods. Revenues from partially-owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. There was no revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in the fiscal years 2025 and 2024.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and restructuring-related costs. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjection assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Costs related to restructuring and restructuring-related activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries as well as revenue and expense attributable to businesses held-for-sale in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including certain costs related to the transition to a new CEO, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. We also exclude certain litigation charges which are facts and circumstances specific including costs to resolve litigation and legal settlement (gains and losses). In some cases, these costs may be a result of litigation matters at acquired companies that were not probable, inestimable, or unresolved at the time of acquisition.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes gain and losses from investments, as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions (excluding our equity method investment in Wilson Wolf as it is certain to be acquired in the future) and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Additionally, gains and losses from investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.biotechne.com.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Net Sales

$ 297,031

$ 272,598

$ 586,489

$ 549,533 Cost of sales



103,145



96,011



209,586



187,755 Gross margin



193,886



176,587



376,903



361,778 Operating Expenses:























Selling, general and administrative



121,451



115,667



240,612



220,998 Research and development



25,016



22,916



48,885



46,914 Total Operating Expenses



146,467



138,583



289,497



267,912 Operating income



47,419



38,004



87,406



93,866 Other income (expense)



(4,543)



(4,617)



(4,359)



(10,921) Earnings before income taxes



42,876



33,387



83,047



82,945 Income taxes



7,986



5,922



14,557



4,486 Net earnings

$ 34,890

$ 27,465

$ 68,490

$ 78,459 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.22

$ 0.17

$ 0.43

$ 0.50 Diluted

$ 0.22

$ 0.17

$ 0.42

$ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding























Basic



158,431



157,533



158,481



157,826 Diluted



160,626



160,060



161,353



161,001

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















12/31/2024

6/30/2024 ASSETS











Cash and equivalents

$ 177,549

$ 151,791 Short-term available-for-sale investments



-



1,072 Accounts receivable, net



217,940



241,394 Inventories



188,373



179,731 Current assets held-for-sale



1,047



9,773 Other current assets



49,731



33,658 Total current assets



634,640



617,419













Property and equipment, net



249,753



251,154 Right of use assets



85,383



91,285 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,425,658



1,479,744 Other assets



274,990



264,265 Total assets

$ 2,670,424

$ 2,703,867













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 114,257

$ 112,672 Contract liabilities



27,715



27,930 Income taxes payable



3,141



3,706 Operating lease liabilities - current



13,511



12,920 Other current liabilities



2,632



2,151 Total current liabilities



161,256



159,379













Deferred income taxes



37,723



55,863 Long-term debt obligations



300,000



319,000 Operating lease liabilities



81,616



87,618 Other long-term liabilities



11,337



13,157 Stockholders' equity



2,078,492



2,068,850 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,670,424

$ 2,703,867

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (In thousands) (Unaudited)































QUARTER

SIX MONTHS





ENDED

ENDED





12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

Total consolidated net sales

$ 297,031

$ 272,598

$ 586,489

$ 549,533

Business held-for-sale1)



1,849



-



4,152



-

Revenue from recurring operations

$ 295,182

$ 272,598

$ 582,337

$ 549,533





























Gross margin - GAAP

$ 193,886

$ 176,587

$ 376,903

$ 361,778

Gross margin percentage - GAAP



65.3 %

64.8 %

64.3 %

65.8 %



























Identified adjustments:

























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

$ 185

$ 183

$ 373

$ 364

Amortization of intangibles



10,630



11,790



22,410



23,656

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



395



256



667



470

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



2,691



1,174



7,589



1,174

Impact of business held-for-sale1)



376



-



(182)



-

Adjusted gross margin

$ 208,163

$ 189,990

$ 407,760

$ 387,442

Adjusted gross margin percentage2)



70.5 %

69.7 %

70.0 %

70.5 %





























1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria. 2) Adjusted gross margin percentage excludes both $1,849 and $4,152 of revenue and $(376) and $182 of gross margin for the three and six months ended for a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (In thousands) (Unaudited)































QUARTER

SIX MONTHS





ENDED

ENDED





12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

Total consolidated net sales

$ 297,031

$ 272,598

$ 586,489

$ 549,533

Business held-for-sale1)



1,849



-



4,152



-

Revenue from recurring operations

$ 295,182

$ 272,598

$ 582,337

$ 549,533





























Operating income - GAAP

$ 47,419

$ 38,004

$ 87,406

$ 93,866

Operating income percentage - GAAP



16.0 %

13.9 %

14.9 %

17.1 %



























Identified adjustments:

























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

$ 185

$ 183

$ 373

$ 364

Amortization of intangibles



18,559



19,769



38,300



39,620

Acquisition related expenses and other



2,010



(525)



3,523



(1,114)

Certain litigation charges



1,386



-



1,678



-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



15,238



12,958



25,875



24,453

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



3,287



5,518



14,309



5,607

Impairment of assets held-for-sale



-



6,038



-



6,038

Impact of business held-for-sale1)



627



-



479



-

Adjusted operating income

$ 88,711

$ 81,945

$ 171,943

$ 168,834

Adjusted operating margin percentage2)



30.1 %

30.1 %

29.5 %

30.7 %





1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria. 2) Adjusted operating margin percentage excludes both $1,849 and $4,152 of revenue and $(627) and $(479) of operating income for the three and six months ended for a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































QUARTER

SIX MONTHS





ENDED

ENDED





12/31/2024

12/31/2023



12/31/2024

12/31/2023

Net earnings before taxes - GAAP

$ 42,876

$ 33,387



$ 83,047

$ 82,945

Identified adjustments:



























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



185



183





373



364

Amortization of intangibles



18,559



19,769





38,300



39,620

Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory



2,489



4,208





4,979



8,416

Acquisition related expenses and other



2,139



(381)





3,813



(822)

Certain litigation charges



1,386



-





1,678



-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



15,238



12,958





25,875



24,453

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



3,287



5,518





14,309



5,607

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating



-



-





-



(283)

Impairment of assets held-for-sale



-



6,038





-



6,038

Impact of business held-for-sale1)



627



-





479



-

Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted

$ 86,786

$ 81,680



$ 172,853

$ 166,338

Non-GAAP tax rate



21.5 %

22.0 %



21.5 %

22.0 % Non-GAAP tax expense

$ 18,659

$ 17,964



$ 37,195

$ 36,579

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings

$ 68,127

$ 63,716



$ 135,658

$ 129,759

Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted

$ 0.42

$ 0.40



$ 0.84

$ 0.81





1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED TAX RATE (In percentages) (Unaudited)





























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 GAAP effective tax rate

18.6 %

17.7 %

17.5 %

5.4 % Discrete items

5.1



8.3



6.1



18.0

Annual forecast update

(0.1)



(2.6)



-



-

Long-term GAAP tax rate

23.6 %

23.4 %

23.6 %

23.4 % Rate impact items























Stock based compensation

(2.8) %

(2.1) %

(2.9) %

(2.4) % Other

0.7



0.7



0.8



1.0

Total rate impact items

(2.1) %

(1.4) %

(2.1) %

(1.4) % Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

21.5 %

22.0 %

21.5 %

22.0 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 211,551

$ 197,670

$ 416,086

$ 402,325 Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment revenue



84,135



75,408



167,327



148,204 Other revenue1)



1,849



-



4,152



- lntersegment revenue



(504)



(480)



(1,076)



(996) Consolidated revenue

$ 297,031

$ 272,598

$ 586,489

$ 549,533



1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Protein Sciences segment operating income

$ 87,112

$ 79,586

$ 167,653

$ 167,947 Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment operating income



3,240



4,556



7,517



5,082 Segment operating income



90,352



84,142



175,170



173,029 Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(1,641)



(2,197)



(3,227)



(4,195) Adjusted operating income



88,711



81,945



171,943



168,834 Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



(185)



(183)



(373)



(364) Amortization of intangibles



(18,559)



(19,769)



(38,300)



(39,620) Acquisition related expenses and other



(2,010)



525



(3,523)



1,114 Certain litigation charges



(1,386)



-



(1,678)



- Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



(15,238)



(12,958)



(25,875)



(24,453) Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



(3,287)



(5,518)



(14,309)



(5,607) Impairment of assets held-for-sale



-



(6,038)



-



(6,038) Impact of business held-for-sale1)



(627)



-



(479)



- Operating income

$ 47,419

$ 38,004

$ 87,406

$ 93,866





1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS

ENDED

ENDED

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Net earnings $ 34,890

$ 27,465

$ 68,490

$ 78,459 Net interest expense (income)

800



3,513



2,050



7,516 Depreciation and amortization

27,084



27,804



55,221



56,343 Income taxes

7,986



5,922



14,557



4,486 EBITDA

70,760



64,704



140,318



146,804 Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

185



183



373



364 Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory

2,489



4,208



4,979



8,416 Acquisition related expenses and other

2,139



(381)



3,813



(822) Certain litigation charges

1,386



-



1,678



- Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

15,238



12,958



25,875



24,453 Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

3,287



5,518



14,309



5,607 Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating

-



-



-



(283) Impairment of assets held-for-sale

-



6,038



-



6,038 Impact of business held-for-sale1)

627



-



479



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,111

$ 93,228

$ 191,824

$ 190,577



1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















SIX MONTHS



ENDED



12/31/2024

12/31/2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net earnings

$ 68,490

$ 78,459 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



55,221



56,343 Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory



373



364 Deferred income taxes



(13,417)



(22,314) Stock-based compensation expense



24,892



22,846 Fair value adjustment to available-for-sale investments



-



(283) (Gain) Loss on equity method investment



(420)



4,295 Asset impairment restructuring



9,841



- Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable



-



(3,500) Impairment of assets held-for-sale



-



6,038 Other operating activities



3,255



251 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



148,235



142,499 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments



1,085



23,759 Purchases of available-for-sale investments



-



(5,526) Additions to property and equipment



(15,993)



(28,456) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(169,707) Distributions from (Investments in) Wilson Wolf



1,403



2,149 Investment in Spear Bio



(15,000)



- Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale



1,789



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(26,716)



(177,781) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash dividends



(25,424)



(25,213) Proceeds from stock option exercises



30,641



19,670 Long-term debt activity, net



(19,000)



97,000 Re-purchases of common stock



(75,628)



(80,042) Taxes paid on RSUs and net share settlements



(5,997)



(21,302) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(95,408)



(9,887) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(353)



(5,270) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



25,758



(50,439) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



151,791



180,571 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 177,549

$ 130,132

